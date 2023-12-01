A Netflix Christmas Movie Was Filmed In Quebec & It Features This Charming Montreal Café
And loads of other filming locations across Montreal.
Now, it's no secret Netflix Canada is home to some of the best Christmas movies that are bound to get you into the holiday spirit, but one in particular was filmed right here in la belle province.
Single All The Way, which dropped on Netflix Canada back in 2021 features a slew of big names including Michael Urie, Jennifer Coolidge, Philemon Chambers, and Kathy Najimy, and they filmed right here in Montreal.
Single All The Way | Official Trailer | Netflixwww.youtube.com
While several scenes were filmed in California the majority of the movie was shot in Pointe-Claire on Montreal's West Island. In fact, one site the production filmed at was the Beaconsfield Golf Club, per Distractify.
As for more central locations, one Montreal café managed to make it into the Netflix film. None other than Maman in Montreal's Griffintown appeared in one scene early on in the film, Peter (Urie's character) video calls his family from a chic café in Los Angeles all while enjoying a pastry. Well, turns out he wasn't actually in Los Angeles, he was in Montreal. On rue Notre-Dame O. to be exact.
The cozy Montreal café is known for its quaint and rustic vibes, which you can spot in Single All The Way as Urie's character pours himself a coffee and noshes on a chocolatine as her asks his on-screen family what they all want for Christmas.
If you frequent the Montreal café often, you'll also be quick to notice the white-painted wooden tabletops, hanging plants galore as well as the mouthwatering display of sweet treats in the front.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.