Netflix Canada Dropped Its January Releases — 2023 Will Have An Entertaining Start
That '90s Show will make its premiere on the streaming platform next month!
Netflix Canada is giving us all a preview of what viewers can expect come 2023 and it is safe to say the new year will be off to one heck of an entertaining start.
Fans have been patiently waiting for the premiere of the highly anticipated series That '90s Show, which features characters and settings from its predecessor, That '70s Show. The sitcom will drop on the streaming platform on January 19. So mark your calendars!
Christian Bale will appear in The Pale Blue Eye, which is dropping on Netflix Canada come January 6. Viewers can also expect a slew of new television series including Sky Rojo, Represent, Vikings Valhalla and Woman Of The Dead, to name a few.
Oh, and with the newest addition of Netflix's "Basic With Ads" plan, you can totally binge 'em all without breaking the bank.
So, what else can you watch all throughout the month of January? Check out the full list of must-watch Netflix titles:
Film
The Pale Blue Eye — January 6
Series
Kaleidoscope — January 1
Woman Of The Dead — January 5
Copenhagen Cowboy — January 5
The Makanai: Cooking For The Maiko House — January 12
Vikings Valhalla — January 12
Sky Rojo — January 13
Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre — January 19
That '90s Show — January 19
Represent — January 20
Lockwood & Co — January 27
Documentary
Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street — January 4