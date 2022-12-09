Search on MTL Blog

netflix canada

Netflix Canada Dropped Its January Releases — 2023 Will Have An Entertaining Start

That '90s Show will make its premiere on the streaming platform next month!

Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp from 'That 90s Show'.

Netflix Canada

Netflix Canada is giving us all a preview of what viewers can expect come 2023 and it is safe to say the new year will be off to one heck of an entertaining start.

Fans have been patiently waiting for the premiere of the highly anticipated series That '90s Show, which features characters and settings from its predecessor, That '70s Show. The sitcom will drop on the streaming platform on January 19. So mark your calendars!

Christian Bale will appear in The Pale Blue Eye, which is dropping on Netflix Canada come January 6. Viewers can also expect a slew of new television series including Sky Rojo, Represent, Vikings Valhalla and Woman Of The Dead, to name a few.

Oh, and with the newest addition of Netflix's "Basic With Ads" plan, you can totally binge 'em all without breaking the bank.

So, what else can you watch all throughout the month of January? Check out the full list of must-watch Netflix titles:

Film

The Pale Blue Eye — January 6

Series

Kaleidoscope — January 1

Woman Of The Dead — January 5

Copenhagen Cowboy — January 5

The Makanai: Cooking For The Maiko House — January 12

Vikings Valhalla — January 12

Sky Rojo — January 13

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre — January 19

That '90s Show — January 19

Represent — January 20

Lockwood & Co — January 27

Documentary

Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street — January 4

    Mike Chaar
    Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
    Mike Chaar is an Assistant Editor for MTL Blog focused on recalls in Canada and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
