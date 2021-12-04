Netflix's New Christmas Rom-Com 'Single All The Way' Was Filmed In These Montreal Spots
Do you recognize them? 🎥
For some, the most wonderful time of the year is about family and friends. For others, it's about decorations and gifts. But then there are those of us who are utterly obsessed with Christmas movies. And Netflix's newest holiday rom-com, Single All The Way, is all the more special because it was filmed in Montreal.
Single All The Way is Netflix's first gay rom-com and IMDb describes it as a movie about a guy, Peter, who — "desperate to avoid his family's judgment about his perpetual single status" — convinces his best friend, Nick, to come home with him for the holidays and pretend they're now dating.
It stars Jennifer Coolidge (Stifler's mom from American Pie) and Jennifer Robertson (Jocelyn from Schitt's Creek), both of whom spent time in Montreal while shooting the film.
If you watched the movie, did you recognize any of the locations as being in Montreal? The movie was also shot in a couple of other parts of Quebec: Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts and Bromont. You can check out Netflix's interactive map of all the locations for more details. Or check out the Montreal spots in person, using the list below.
Mckibbin's Irish Pub
Address: 1426, rue Bishop, Montreal, QC
About The Scene: "McKibbin’s, a cozy Irish pub in the heart of Montreal, stands in for Lisa’s pub, where Peter and James go for a drink after the Nativity play," Netflix in Your Neighbourhood explains. The production used the rue Bishop location near Concordia University but there are four McKibbin’s locations in the Montreal area.
Maman
Address: 1524, rue Notre-Dame O.
Scene: "Peter hints to his sister on the phone that he might be bringing a 'surprise' home for Christmas from a trendy L.A. bakery. The location used for this scene is actually the interior of Maman, a charming patisserie and restaurant," Netflix in Your Neighbourhood says. Maman, a famous bakery that's originally from New York City, opened its Montreal location in Griffintown in 2019.
Parc Jean-Drapeau
Address: Île Sainte-Hélène and Île Notre-Dame Montréal, QC
Scene: "Parc Jean-Drapeau is a stunning park made up of two islands in the middle of the St. Lawrence River, and is used as the New Hampshire forest where Peter takes photos of Nicholas for his client’s marketing campaign," says Netflix in Your Neighbourhood. Of course, if you're a Montrealer, you probably already knew how gorgeous and versatile this site — home to Jean-Doré Beach, Osheaga and, now, Peter and Nicholas' photoshoot — truly is!
Custom Conditioning
Address: 201, ave. Cartier, Pointe-Claire, QC
Scene: The West Island also makes an appearance in this holiday rom-com. "In Single All the Way, Peter shows up at Bridgewater Spin & Fit for a blind date, where he meets James for the first time. Filming for this scene took place at Custom Conditioning, a full service health & fitness studio located just outside of Montreal in Pointe-Claire, Quebec," according to Netflix in Your Neighbourhood.
