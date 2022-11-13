Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
netflix canada

Netflix Canada Dropped Its December Releases & Get Set To Binge Watch Your Way Into Next Year

'Emily In Paris' is back! 🇫🇷

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Lilly Collins and Lucien Laviscount in 'Emily In Pari's, Right: Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco in Netflix special, 'Is It Me?'

Lilly Collins and Lucien Laviscount in 'Emily In Pari's, Right: Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco in Netflix special, 'Is It Me?'

Netflix Canada

Netflix Canada has introduced an all-new basic plan with ads for only $5.99 — giving you all the more reason to binge-watch the latest upcoming releases.

The streaming platform dropped its December releases earlier this month and it's safe to say there are some upcoming flicks and TV shows that will have you booked well into the New Year.

Lilly Collins will return as Emily in Emily In Paris season 3 on December 21 — an early holiday present for those who have been diligently waiting for its return since it premiered this time last year.

Comedy fans will be able to get a kick outta Sebastian Maniscalco's special Is It Me out on December 6. And Noah Centineo is changing things up as the lead in the new series The Recruit, which drops on December 16.

What else can you watch all throughout the month of December? Check out the full list of must-watch Netflix titles:

Series

Firefly Lane — December 2

Hot Skull — December 2

Dragon Age Absolution — December 9

Gudetama An Eggcellent Adventure — December 13

A Storm For Christmas — December 16

The Recruit — December 16

Emily In Paris season 3 — December 21

Alice In Borderland — December 22

Film

Troll — December 1

Lady Chatterley's Lover — December 2

Sebastian Maniscalco Is It Me? — December 6

Burning Patients — December 7

Bardo False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths — December 16

Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery — December 23

White Noise — December 30

Documentary

Sr. — December 2

Kids

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio — December 9

Sonic Prime — December 15

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical — December 25

Reality

Cook At All Costs — December 16

From Your Site Articles
    Mike Chaar
    Associate Editor, MTL Blog
    Mike Chaar is an Assistant Editor for MTL Blog focused on recalls in Canada and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You

Loading...