Netflix Canada Dropped Its December Releases & Get Set To Binge Watch Your Way Into Next Year
'Emily In Paris' is back! 🇫🇷
Netflix Canada has introduced an all-new basic plan with ads for only $5.99 — giving you all the more reason to binge-watch the latest upcoming releases.
The streaming platform dropped its December releases earlier this month and it's safe to say there are some upcoming flicks and TV shows that will have you booked well into the New Year.
Lilly Collins will return as Emily in Emily In Paris season 3 on December 21 — an early holiday present for those who have been diligently waiting for its return since it premiered this time last year.
Comedy fans will be able to get a kick outta Sebastian Maniscalco's special Is It Me out on December 6. And Noah Centineo is changing things up as the lead in the new series The Recruit, which drops on December 16.
What else can you watch all throughout the month of December? Check out the full list of must-watch Netflix titles:
Series
Firefly Lane — December 2
Hot Skull — December 2
Dragon Age Absolution — December 9
Gudetama An Eggcellent Adventure — December 13
A Storm For Christmas — December 16
The Recruit — December 16
Emily In Paris season 3 — December 21
Alice In Borderland — December 22
Film
Troll — December 1
Lady Chatterley's Lover — December 2
Sebastian Maniscalco Is It Me? — December 6
Burning Patients — December 7
Bardo False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths — December 16
Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery — December 23
White Noise — December 30
Documentary
Sr. — December 2
Kids
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio — December 9
Sonic Prime — December 15
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical — December 25
Reality
Cook At All Costs — December 16