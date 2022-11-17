2 Canadian Islands Were Named The Best In The World — Montreal & Laval Didn’t Make The Cut
Have you been to these two Canadian islands?
If you're looking to get a feel of the island life, you don't even need to leave the country as two Canadian islands were named among the best in the world — and no, Montreal and Laval (shockingly) did not make the cut.
Condé Nast Traveler released its annual Readers' Choice Awards winners list and when it comes to the top 30 best islands across the globe, Canada isn't playing around.
"Now in its 35th year, our annual Readers’ Choice Awards continues to capture the travel experiences our readers love best, from hotels and airlines to cruises and islands," the travel magazine wrote.
Condé Nast separated the ranking by continent with both Vancouver Island and Cape Breton making the top five list of best islands in North America.
Vancouver Island has consistently been voted a top island spot in Canada by CN Traveler readers — mainly due to the fact that there's so much to do. Whether you're into salmon fishing, sailing, hiking gorgeous trails, tasting wines or strolling along the beach, Vancouver Island has got it all.
Condé Nast's pro tip when visiting this popular Canadian destination is to stay at the Wickaninnish Inn, which "sits at the gateway to the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve."
If the east coast is more your style, Cape Breton offers remarkable views that you'll never get tired of. Oh, not to mention this island is home to the Cabot Trail, a 185-mile loop that's considered "one of the most scenic drives in Canada," the publication said.
Cape Breton is also an essential destination for any whale-watching enthusiasts as multiple species enjoy making an appearance on the northern coast from summer until the end of fall.
Now, if you're really itching for a more suntanning-and-swimsuit type of island, then Mexico is the place for you.
Here's the complete top five of the best islands in North America
- Isla Holbox, Mexico
- Isla Mujeres, Mexico
- Cape Breton, Canada
- Vancouver Island, Canada
- Cozumel, Mexico
