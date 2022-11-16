Search on MTL Blog

Canada Was Ranked The 2nd Most Desirable Country In The World

Which countries did we beat?

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Canada did us proud in a recent ranking of the best countries across the globe, and now the Great White North is proving itself (yet again) as a destination to be reckoned with after securing a top spot in a recent list of the most desirable countries in the world. Wanderlust recently dropped its winners of the 2022 Travel Awards and Canada scored big.

Each year, the Wanderlust Travel Awards rate top destinations across the world based on votes from readers. The magazine called on its audience to recommend places that "captured [their] imagination and ignited [their] wanderlust."

The publication separates the ranking into two groups: European destinations and everywhere else. Greece, Spain and France scored the top three spots across Europe.

After tens of thousands of votes were counted, Costa Rica topped the list of most desirable countries in the world. Canada managed to come in second and Australia in third.

That silver medal spot is impressive considering the competition, but no surprise considering Canada's stunning landscapes, culture, and booming food scene.

So, which other worldwide destinations did we beat out? Here's the complete list of the 2022 winners:

  1. Costa Rica
  2. Canada
  3. Australia
  4. New Zealand
  5. United States
  6. Japan
  7. Peru
  8. South Korea
  9. South Africa
  10. Jordan

