A Ranking Of Canada's Best Universities Is Out — These Schools Upstaged McGill
Concordia landed in the top 20.
Maclean's ranked the best universities in Canada by reputation and a handful of Quebec schools made the list, but none of them managed to secure a top three spot, not even McGill University.
McGill landed in the fourth spot, with the Université de Montréal (UdeM) also making the top 10, at number eight.
Maclean's surveyed faculty, senior administrators and business leaders across Canada regarding their views on quality and innovation at Canadian unis to determine the list.
So, which universities managed to score in the top three? Well, based on perceived quality and innovativeness, the top three universities in Canada by reputation were, in order: the University of Toronto (UofT), Waterloo University and the University of British Columbia (UBC).
In addition to UdeM, other Quebec university rankings of note are Université Laval (16), Concordia University (18), Université de Sherbrooke (20), Université du Québec à Montréal (26) and Bishop's University (42).
The ranking also took into consideration a "leaders of tomorrow" category where McGill scored third place with UofT and UBC leading the pack. As for innovation, McGill landed fifth and, fortunately, redeemed itself by snagging the number one spot when it came to the highest quality.
McGill's position remains unchanged from that of last year's, as does its status as the best medical doctoral university in Canada, a position the university has held for 18 consecutive years.
McGill also topped Maclean's list of best Canadian universities by scholarships and bursaries (13th consecutive year), student awards (sixth consecutive year) and library acquisitions (eighth consecutive year).
Congrats, McGill!
