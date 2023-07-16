3 Montreal Hotels Were Named Among The Best In Canada
Staycation anyone?
Montreal has asserted its dominance in the world of hospitality once again, as four Montreal hotels have claimed their spot among the best in all of Canada. Travel+Leisure dropped its list of the best city hotels across Canada and it's safe to say Montreal is a hotspot among travellers looking for old-world charm and a great selection of must-try restaurants.
"When choosing an urban hotel, travellers to Canada can count on warm, anticipatory service, plush accommodations, and properties imbued with a sense of history. This is particularly true in Quebec and British Columbia, the provinces where nine of T+L readers’ 10 favourite city hotels in Canada can be found," Travel+Leisure wrote.
The travel magazine surveyed its readers on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, spas, airlines and so much more. Nearly 165,000 Travel+Leisure readers completed the 2023 survey and more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties.
The hotels were classified as either a resort hotel, city hotel or safari lodge based on their location and amenities. As for the best city hotels in Canada, Montreal's very own Hotel Nelligan took the number one spot.
The top 10 best hotels in Canada were specifically rated on criteria including rooms/facilities, location, service, food and value. Hotel Nelligan's proximity to the St-Lawrence River and Notre-Dame Basilica, among many other Old Port attractions, along with the hotel's remarkable rooftop terrasse all helped the hotel to score a total of 96.24.
Hôtel Place D'Armes came in second with an overall reader score of 95.76. Quebec City even got a little love with the Auberge Saint-Antoine securing a spot on the list — landing third with an overall reader score of 95.26.
Montreal's Four Seasons landed ninth overall with a reader score of 90.86.
In addition to Quebec-based hotels snagging a few spots on the ranking, British Columbia also shined with five hotels across Vancouver and Victoria gaining nationwide recognition.
Wondering which other spots made the cut? Here's the complete top 10 list of the best hotels in Canada:
- Hotel Nelligan — Montreal, QC
- Hôtel Place D'Armes — Montreal, QC
- Auberge Saint-Antoine — Quebec City, QC
- The Ritz-Carlton — Toronto, ON
- Rosewood Hotel Georgia — Vancouver, BC
- Pan Pacific Vancouver — Vancouver, BC
- Magnolia Hotel & Spa — Victoria, BC
- Fairmont Pacific Rim — Vancouver, BC
- Four Seasons — Montreal, QC
- JW Marriott Parq — Vancouver, BC