Montreal Was Just Ranked Among The Best Cities In The World For Students
And yet we're still not #1 in Canada…
A new ranking of the best student cities in the world dropped and Montreal managed to secure a top 20 spot. Despite Montreal's high rank, we still failed to land first when it comes to the best Canadian city for students — losing to Toronto by 1.2 points.
QS Quacquarelli Symonds, the world’s leading provider of services, analytics, and insight to the global higher education sector, released its 2024 ranking — showcasing the best urban destinations for international students, based on a diverse range of indicators grouped into six key categories. The six key categories include: university rankings, student mix, desirability, employer activity, affordability and student voice.
Montreal ranked 13th out of 160 with an overall score of 90.9. Toronto led by two spots, landing in 11th with an overall score of 92.1. Only three other Canadian cities appeared on the list.
Vancouver was ranked 18th with an overall score of 88.7 while Ottawa landed in the 57th spot with a score of 74. Quebec City was the last and final Canadian destination to appear on the QS ranking – landing 111th with an overall score of 57.5.
London (100), Tokyo (98) and Seoul (97.6) all made up the top three.
- London, United Kingdom (100)
- Tokyo, Japan (98)
- Seoul, Korea (97.6)
- Melbourne, Australia (97.3)
- Munich, Germany (97.1)
- Paris, France (96.3)
- Sydney, Australia (96.2)
- Berlin, Germany (95)
- Zurich, Switzerland (95)
- Boston, United States (92.3)
- Toronto, Canada (92.1)
- Vienna, Austria (91.1)
- Montreal, Canada (90.9)
- Kyoto-Osaka-Kobe, Japan (90.8)
- Singapore, Singapore (90.7)
- Edinburgh, United Kingdom (90.2)
- New York, United States (89.6)
- Vancouver, Canada (88.7)
- Lausanne, Switzerland (87.5)
- San Francisco, United States (87.4)
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.