4 Montreal Hotels Were Just Named The Best In The World
Who's up for a little staycation?
It's no secret that Montreal is known for its renowned restaurants, nightlife and top spas, and as it turns out our hotel scene is also highly sought after.
Forbes recently announced its winners of the 2023 Star Awards, highlighting the world's best hotels, spas and restaurants, and Montreal scored a spot in all three categories.
The travel magazine sends out "highly trained inspectors," who follow an objective inspection process with over 900 criteria when visiting a facility or experiencing a service. "Our global team of inspectors are anonymous at all times, so they have the same experience as a typical guest," Forbes says.
Not one, not two, but four Montreal hotels were recognized and rated by Forbes. So, which swanky Montreal hotels made the cut?
Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth
Rating: Recommended
Where: 900, boul. René-Lévesque O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Forbes Travel Guide highlighted the hotel's "culinary experiences, 24-hour wellness center, cutting-edge business campus and the warmth of the rooms," as its reasons for the Fairmont Queen Elizabeth being a must-try.
The Four Seasons Hotel Montreal
Rating: 5-Star
Where: 1140, rue de la Montagne, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: "This luxury lifestyle property has made a name for itself with its distinguished dining from celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson, trendy after-work patio scene and jaw-dropping décor," Forbes Travel Guide wrote.
Hôtel Le Crystal
Rating: Recommended
Where: 1100, rue de la Montagne, Montréal, QC
Why You Need To Go: According to Forbes Travel Guide, "Hôtel Le Crystal offers the individuality of a boutique property in the heart of downtown Montreal, with urban-chic suites providing plenty of local flairs."
The Ritz-Carlton, Montreal
Rating: 4-Star
Where: 1228, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: "With its central downtown location near the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, galleries and luxury shops (including high-end department store Holt Renfrew), and with an extensive restoration under its belt, the Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star hotel remains one of the chicest and most sought-after properties in Montreal," Forbes wrote.