The 100 Best New Hotels In The World Were Ranked & 1 Canadian Spot Made The List
The only Canadian hotel to make the cut!
Travel + Leisure dropped its newest ranking of the 100 best new hotels across the world and one Canadian hotel managed to secure a spot on the esteemed list.
"This year, for the first time, we divided our 100 It List winners into seven categories, looking at them through the lens of affordable luxury, best new wellness getaways, and inviting beach vacations, among other designations. Here, we've compiled our 100 winners, listed in no particular order, so you can see them all in one place," the travel magazine wrote.
While the competition was strong, with entries from extravagant spots including Thailand, Turkey, Scotland and Zambia, to name a few, Ace Hotel in Toronto scored 25th overall, which ain't too shabby.
Travel + Leisure highlighted the hotel's bustling lobby, rooftop bar, Michelin-star chefs, and natural touches. In fact, the hotel is located in one of the city's oldest buildings, adorned with concrete arches, artworks by Toronto artists, and wood panelling and custom earth-tone fabrics that give it a cabin-like feel. Oh, not to mention the views you can get of St. Andrew's Playground Park.
Ace Hotel was the only Canadian entry on the list, making it clear it just might be worth a stay during your next visit to the 6ix. Wondering what other luxe spots made the 2023 It List? Here are the top 10 best new hotels in the world:
- The Peninsula, Istanbul
- Hôtel Dame Des Arts, Paris
- The Ritz Carlton New York, NoMad
- The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon
- InterContinental Khao Yai, Thailand
- Gleneagles Townhouse, Edinburgh
- Lolebezi, Lower Zambezi National Park, Zambia
- Under Canvas Bryce Canyon, Utah
- Four Seasons Resort, Tamarindo Mexico
- Fasano Trancoso, Brazil