7 Pet-Friendly Hotels In Montreal That Welcome Furry Guests With Open Paws
No need to leave your dog or cat at home! 🐾
Montreal is going to the dogs — and the cats, and even the occasional hamster — with no shortage of pet-friendly hotels to pamper you and your furry family members. From trendy boutique hotels to well-known chains, these homes away from home roll out the red carpet for four-legged guests.
Here are some of the best hotels in the city for pet owners who refuse to leave their fur babies behind:
Delta Hotels by Marriott Montréal
Where: 475, ave President-Kennedy
Stays at this downtown hotel come with a toy-filled pet kit and a "Pawsport" that lists local pet-friendly attractions including parks, pet stores and cafés. Up to two pets (50 lbs each) are allowed per room, with a $50 fee for up to five nights.
Hyatt Centric
Where: 621 rue Notre-Dame Est
This Old Port hotel lets dogs and cats (under 40 lbs) stay with you for a $75 stay fee. Pets aren't allowed in dining areas, but the hotel is across the street from a park and just a few blocks from the dog-friendly waterfront.
Vogue Hotel Montreal Downtown, Curio Collection by Hilton
Where: 425, rue de la Montagne
This luxury hotel in Montreal's Golden Square Mile accommodates large dogs (up to two per room) and even offers a special menu, beds, mats, bowls and toys for furry guests. There's a pet fee of $49 per stay.
Le Westin Montreal
Where: 270, rue Saint-Antoine Ouest
This downtown hotel not only allows both dogs and cats (up to 40 lbs) at no extra fee but also provides sizeable beds for furry guests. Bowls, mats and waste bags are also available, and Victoria Square Park is nearby for daily walks. The one rule is that pets can't be left unattended in rooms.
Saint Sulpice Hotel Montreal
Where: 414, rue Saint-Sulpice
This Old Montreal hotel welcomes dogs and cats and provides treats for furry guests. There's a $75 pet fee per stay and up to two pets are allowed in a room. Pets that are housed in a closed crate can remain unattended while guests are out.
Intercontinental Montreal
Where: 360, rue Saint-Antoine Ouest
Cats and dogs under 50 pounds are allowed at this downtown hotel for $40 extra per night. Guests will have pet bowls placed in their room prior to arrival and receive a gift bag for their pet, including treats, a toy, biodegradable bags, a map of the best dog parks in the area and an InterContinental Montreal scarf.
Residence Inn By Marriott Montreal Downtown
Where: 2045, rue Peel
This downtown hotel charges a one-time $100 fee for stays with cats or dogs. Pets can stay unattended in rooms and there's a designated on-site potty area, as well as a nearby park within walking distance.