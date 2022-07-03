4 White Sharks Have Been Spotted In Canadian Waters — Here's Where
The sharks are nearly 10 feet in size! 🦈
Montreal is certainly no stranger to wild animals! The city has become home to whales in the St. Lawrence River, turkeys gobbling through Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, foxes gallivanting through the Old Port, and now white sharks swimming through Canadian waters.
In recent days, four white sharks have been spotted in Canadian waters by Ocearch, an NGO that collects data to preserve marine wildlife.
"Crystal has made it to Nova Scotia! Crystal is our most recently studied white shark that we met during Expedition Carolinas. This is our first time seeing where she spends her summer and fall," Ocearch tweeted on July 1, 2022.
Crystal is quite the massive shark! She measures in at 10 feet long, weighing 460 pounds. However, she's not alone.
Crystal is joined by Keji, a nine-foot white shark weighing in at 578 pounds, who was spotted heading for the Atlantic coast on Sunday, July 3.
Joining the shark crew is Tancook, a nearly 10-foot-long bull shark weighing in at 715 pounds spotted in Mahone Bay, Nova Scotia. The fourth shark is Hali, a 10-foot female weighing 697 pounds who was spotted in Jordan Bay on June 26.
According to Ocearch, shark sightings aren't uncommon in Canada. The team responded to a tweet inquiring why there were so many sharks along the Canadian coast, and it turns out it's all about the food.
"This region is a feeding aggregation for white sharks in the summer and fall before heading south," Ocearch stated.
While sharks are giving the waters of the true north a visit, there isn't much to worry about, considering shark attacks along the Canadian coast are quite uncommon.
The last shark attack, which was non-fatal, took place on December 5, 2000, in New Brunswick's Bay of Fundy.
