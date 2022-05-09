Another Whale Has Been Spotted Right Near Montreal — Here's What's Happening (PHOTO)
It's a miracle. But an expert says the whale's health could be in jeopardy if it stays here too long.
A whale was spotted in the Saint Lawrence River near Montreal on May 8, Robert Michaud, President of the Groupe de recherche et d'éducation sur les mammifères marins (GREMM) confirmed to MTL Blog.
This is the second whale sighting near Montreal in recent years. In 2020, a humpback whale captivated the city after travelling hundreds of kilometres upriver. Its breaches near the Old Port warmed the hearts of pandemic-weary Montrealers.
That whale was eventually found dead near Varennes.
Minke whale in Montreal.Alain Belso | Courtesy of the GREMM
This time, it's likely a minke whale, a much smaller species, Michaud told Narcity Québec's Maïlys Kerhoas. It was seen in the Le Moyne channel near Montreal's Île-Sainte-Hélène.
"It is not frequent but regular that animals move away from their normal range," the GREMM president said.
"It happens to whales as well as polar bears, or moose, often it is young animals that are explorers or disoriented animals or animals that have made a series of mistakes — a bit like us when we get lost in the forest, cascades of bad decisions that lead us to places and positions that are very uncomfortable."
He added that it's "difficult to say in the case of this minke whale what brought him there but one thing is certain: he is not in the right place, it's not good for his health, then we hope he decides to return home as soon as possible."
Unfortunately, he said officials can't do much to turn it around.
"We don't have any safe and efficient means to make the animal go back downstream, it has already been tried elsewhere with no success, its fate is in its own hands."
In the meantime, the GREMM is sending a team to try to take photos and examine the animal. Michaud said it's small and likely young.
Mariners have also been warned of its presence.
According to the NOAA, minke whales can grow up to 35 feet in length.