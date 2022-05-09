Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Another Whale Has Been Spotted Right Near Montreal — Here's What's Happening (PHOTO)

It's a miracle. But an expert says the whale's health could be in jeopardy if it stays here too long.

Senior Editor
Minke whale in Montreal.

Minke whale in Montreal.

Alain Belso | Courtesy of the GREMM

A whale was spotted in the Saint Lawrence River near Montreal on May 8, Robert Michaud, President of the Groupe de recherche et d'éducation sur les mammifères marins (GREMM) confirmed to MTL Blog.

This is the second whale sighting near Montreal in recent years. In 2020, a humpback whale captivated the city after travelling hundreds of kilometres upriver. Its breaches near the Old Port warmed the hearts of pandemic-weary Montrealers.

That whale was eventually found dead near Varennes.

Minke whale in Montreal.Minke whale in Montreal.Alain Belso | Courtesy of the GREMM

This time, it's likely a minke whale, a much smaller species, Michaud told Narcity Québec's Maïlys Kerhoas. It was seen in the Le Moyne channel near Montreal's Île-Sainte-Hélène.

"It is not frequent but regular that animals move away from their normal range," the GREMM president said.

"It happens to whales as well as polar bears, or moose, often it is young animals that are explorers or disoriented animals or animals that have made a series of mistakes — a bit like us when we get lost in the forest, cascades of bad decisions that lead us to places and positions that are very uncomfortable."

He added that it's "difficult to say in the case of this minke whale what brought him there but one thing is certain: he is not in the right place, it's not good for his health, then we hope he decides to return home as soon as possible."

Unfortunately, he said officials can't do much to turn it around.

"We don't have any safe and efficient means to make the animal go back downstream, it has already been tried elsewhere with no success, its fate is in its own hands."

In the meantime, the GREMM is sending a team to try to take photos and examine the animal. Michaud said it's small and likely young.

Mariners have also been warned of its presence.

According to the NOAA, minke whales can grow up to 35 feet in length.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...