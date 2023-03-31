6 Bodies Have Been Found Near The Quebec-U.S. Border

Officials are trying to identify them and determine their status in Canada.

An Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service vehicle.

The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service announced Thursday that it had found six bodies near the community straddling the U.S.-Canada border.

The first body, the police service says, was found in a marsh in Akwesasne, Quebec at around 5 p.m. during an air search in collaboration with the Canadian Coast Guard. The other five discoveries followed searches by a police marine unit, the Coast Guard and Hogansburg Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department.

The Akwesasne Mohawk Police now say they've reached out to the Sûreté du Québec and Ontario Provincial Police for additional air searches.

Officials will perform autopsies to determine the six individuals' cause of death.

"Police are attempting to identify the deceased persons at this time and ascertain their status in Canada," the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service said in a statement. "There is no threat to the public at this time."


The investigation is ongoing.

