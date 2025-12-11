Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User Avatar Build your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
MTL Blog Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with MTL Blog Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

A Montreal lottery winner chose $1K a week over a $1M jackpot and the internet is losing it

What would you do?

A Montreal lottery winner.

Back in July, Brenda Aubin-Vega was on her work break when she scratched off a lottery ticket and discovered she'd won Loto-Québec's Gagnant à vie top prize Gagnant à vie top prize.

lotoquebec.com
Senior Writer

Winning a Loto-Québec jackpot is a dream come true, but it also comes with a big decision: take the lump sum or opt for regular payments over time?

It's a decision that can make or break your financial future, and there's rarely a clear-cut answer. Financial advisors usually have strong opinions, but at the end of the day, it depends on your age, financial literacy, and long-term goals.

One Montrealer's bold choice recently sparked intense debate online, with people divided over whether she made a smart move or a costly mistake. Back in July, Brenda Aubin-Vega was on her work break when she scratched off a lottery ticket and discovered she'd won Loto-Québec's Gagnant à vie top prize Gagnant à vie top prize.

Aubin-Vega had two options: take $1 million upfront, or receive $1,000 a week for the rest of her life.

Still under the age of 30, she ultimately chose the weekly payments. And now, months later, her story has resurfaced online, and people are fiercely debating whether she made the right call or not.

Over the past few days, social media users on platforms like X have been running the numbers. Some argue she left significant money on the table.

"She should have consulted with a financial advisor before making this gravely unfortunate decision," one user wrote.

Another broke down the math: "At a 3% interest rate, it'd take 28.6 years of weekly payments to equal the $1 million; at 4%, 36.6 years, and at 5%... 64.1 years." They added that $1 million earning just over 5% could generate that $1,000 weekly in dividends alone, without even touching the principal.

The investment potential came up repeatedly. One user calculated that taking the lump sum and investing it in a high-yield ETF averaging 10% annual returns could grow to approximately $6.73 million after 20 years — the same amount of time it would take Aubin-Vega to receive $1 million through weekly payments.

"This is why financial education is important in Canada," another commenter added.

But plenty of others are defending the young winner's decision.

"Wise move if she's 100% healthy," one supporter argued. "Average life expectancy 64 years remaining: At $1,000/week, that's $52,000/year × 64 = $3,328,000 total nominal value. Over 3x the $1M lump sum."

Some pointed out practical benefits that go beyond pure mathematics. "At least it'll stop friends and family from trying to bleed her out," one person noted.

"She's young, has her whole life to live, $4,000 a month plus whatever earnings she makes will take away a lot of financial stresses," another wrote. "I wish her a very long, happy life."

One analysis pointed out that she'll surpass the $1 million mark in about 19 years, and anything beyond that becomes a significant long-term gain.

According to Loto-Québec's press release, Aubin-Vega bought two Gagnant à vie tickets during her work break at a convenience store in Montreal. When she scratched them outside her workplace, she saw three piggy bank symbols and realized she'd won the top prize.

She called her father with the news, then asked to take the rest of the day off to process the win.

She told Loto-Québec she plans to use the money to buy a house.

Financial advisors typically recommend younger winners take the lump sum to maximize long-term investment potential. The logic is simple: with decades ahead of them, they have time to grow that money significantly through smart investing.

But there's also real value in guaranteed income that can't be lost to bad investments, market crashes, or poor financial decisions. Aubin-Vega is locked in at $52,000 a year for life, regardless of what happens with the economy.

Whether she made the right choice might depend less on the math and more on what kind of financial security matters most to her. And considering lottery winners often blow through their winnings, a steady paycheck for life isn't the worst safety net.

What would you choose?

From Your Site Articles
montreal news loto quebec lotto max lottery winners quebec
News News Montreal
  • Alexander Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

A month-long STM strike starts tomorrow and here's how it will affect your commute

Here we go again.

These are Montreal's 18 best restaurants right now — according to actual customer reviews

OpenTable users have spoken!

Canada just issued important new travel advice for people going abroad this winter

These tips may save your vacation from going south.

This Montreal pizza chain is now top 50 in the world and you've probably walked past one

You don't need a passport to enjoy a world-class slice.

A massive FREE New Year's Eve party with fireworks & live music is coming to Montreal

A new holiday tradition is coming to the Old Port.

The world's best food cities were revealed and Montreal beat London and Bangkok

It's the only Canadian spot on the list 👀.

Brace yourselves: Montreal could get buried by over 15 cm of snow this week

"Oh, the weather outside is frightful!" 🎶❄️

This week's Canada Child Benefit payment could bring Quebec families over $660 per child

Check your bank accounts. 👀

There's a Netflix Christmas town near Montreal and it's overflowing with festive charm

It's just two hours from the city! ✨