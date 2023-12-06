6 Thoughtful Gifts To Help Your Loved Ones Unwind This Holiday Season
Give the gift of a blissful escape
Between the usual hustle and bustle of malls, the infinite holiday music, worn-out shoppers navigating through the bustling crowds, and the nightmare of traffic — it's that time of year, once again. Not to mention, with the packed social schedules and overwhelming to-do lists, it's evident that a moment of peace is what everyone is yearning for by the end of it all.
So, why not give the gift of tranquillity? With Nordik Spa-Nature's holiday packages, your giftee is in for the ultimate blissful escape, and a much-needed one amidst the holiday shenanigans. Take a peek into a realm of serenity with Nordik Spa-Nature's thoughtfully curated holiday packages, each one meticulously designed to bring joy to every person on your list.
The Signature Package*
Courtesy of Nordik Spa-Nature
Price: Starting at $278
Ideal For: That person in your life who is in dire need of some relaxing "me time"
Highlight: The experience of weightlessness with all-day access to the salt flotation pool combined with the bliss of a 60-minute massage.
The Getaway Package
Courtesy of Nordik Spa-Nature
Price: Starting at $344
Ideal For: Your workaholic friend who could use a break from their day-to-day routine
Highlight: An indulgent body care treatment coupled with a relaxing 60-minute massage to elevate their routine to new heights.
The Gourmet Package
Courtesy of Nordik Spa-Nature
Price: Starting at $269
Ideal For: The foodies in your life
Highlight: A mouthwatering dining experience by the fire, wrapped in the comfort of a plush robe.
The Escape Package
Courtesy of Nordik Spa-Nature
Price: Starting at $148
Ideal For: Your significant other, for creating shared moments of bliss
Highlight: Opt for the duo package and gift an experience meant for two, including yourself. Perk: Enjoy unrestricted access to the calming Epsom salt flotation pool.
The Epicure Package
Courtesy of Nordik Spa-Nature
Price: Starting at $203
Ideal For: Your loved one who likes to enjoy the finer things in life
Highlight: A mouthwatering dining experience by the fire, swathed in a cozy robe, plus unlimited enjoyment of the serene flotation pool.
The Classic Package
Courtesy of Nordik Spa-Nature
Price: Starting at $224
Ideal For: A loved one who could use a little TLC
Highlight: A tailored 60-minute classic massage to cater to their individual preference and ensure a truly personal touch.
*All of Nordik’s holiday packages include the full Thermal Experience with outdoor baths, saunas, rest areas and robe rental.