Services Québec is hiring with no degree required & some jobs pay nearly $60k a year
It comes with great benefits, too.
If you're looking for a solid, well-paying job in Quebec that doesn't require a university degree and can be done partly or fully from home, Services Québec has some new openings that might be worth a look. The provincial agency is currently hiring customer service agents across Quebec, and the salary can reach up to $59,592 a year, depending on experience.
It's not bad for a role where a high school diploma or equivalent work experience is enough to apply.
The benefits are also hard to ignore. Full-time employees get 20 vacation days after a year, 13 statutory holidays, 10 paid sick days, a pension plan, parental leave options, an employee assistance program and access to ongoing training.
The position can be worked remotely (full or part-time), or from offices in Caplan, Quebec City, Trois-Rivières or Montreal. The schedule is 35 hours per week, with hiring planned for December 2025.
As a Customer Support Agent, you'll be helping Quebecers over the phone with questions about health services, vaccination, screening, social programs and online tools such as the Guichet d'accès à la première ligne (GAP) and Clic Santé. If you're patient, clear and comfortable guiding people through online services, this role will feel familiar.
Salary ranges from $43,502 to $59,592 a year, depending on experience. Full training is included, and all equipment is provided.
What you need to apply
No lengthy list of degrees is required. The minimum qualifications include:
• A high school diploma (DES) or equivalent
• One year of relevant experience in customer service, information services or tech support. This can also be replaced by a 600-hour training program or one year of relevant postsecondary studies
• Canadian citizenship, permanent residency or a valid work permit
• Strong French skills to help callers effectively
Experience working with the public, handling phone support or working in a government or community organization is considered a strong asset. Applicants are also asked to clearly describe their past work duties so their experience can be properly evaluated.
The application period is open until November 19, 2025, at 11:59 p.m.
This article was inspired by "Services Québec embauche sans diplôme avec un salaire allant jusqu’à 59 592 $/an" which was originally published on Narcity Quebec