Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
MTL Blog Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with MTL Blog Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Services Québec is hiring with no degree required & some jobs pay nearly $60k a year

It comes with great benefits, too.

Canadian Money the currency of Canada commonly called bills or bank notes spread out. Right: Canadian and the Quebec flag in autumn setting on a cloudy day.

The provincial agency is currently hiring customer support agents across Quebec, and the salary can reach up to $59,592 a year, depending on experience.

Derek Robbins| Dreamstime, A41cats| Dreamstime
Contributor

If you're looking for a solid, well-paying job in Quebec that doesn't require a university degree and can be done partly or fully from home, Services Québec has some new openings that might be worth a look. The provincial agency is currently hiring customer service agents across Quebec, and the salary can reach up to $59,592 a year, depending on experience.

It's not bad for a role where a high school diploma or equivalent work experience is enough to apply.

The benefits are also hard to ignore. Full-time employees get 20 vacation days after a year, 13 statutory holidays, 10 paid sick days, a pension plan, parental leave options, an employee assistance program and access to ongoing training.

The position can be worked remotely (full or part-time), or from offices in Caplan, Quebec City, Trois-Rivières or Montreal. The schedule is 35 hours per week, with hiring planned for December 2025.

As a Customer Support Agent, you'll be helping Quebecers over the phone with questions about health services, vaccination, screening, social programs and online tools such as the Guichet d'accès à la première ligne (GAP) and Clic Santé. If you're patient, clear and comfortable guiding people through online services, this role will feel familiar.

Salary ranges from $43,502 to $59,592 a year, depending on experience. Full training is included, and all equipment is provided.

What you need to apply

No lengthy list of degrees is required. The minimum qualifications include:

• A high school diploma (DES) or equivalent
• One year of relevant experience in customer service, information services or tech support. This can also be replaced by a 600-hour training program or one year of relevant postsecondary studies
• Canadian citizenship, permanent residency or a valid work permit
• Strong French skills to help callers effectively

Experience working with the public, handling phone support or working in a government or community organization is considered a strong asset. Applicants are also asked to clearly describe their past work duties so their experience can be properly evaluated.

The application period is open until November 19, 2025, at 11:59 p.m.

Customer Support Agent

Salary: $43,502 to $59,592 per year

Employer: Services Québec

Application deadline: November 19, 2025

Apply here

This article was inspired by "Services Québec embauche sans diplôme avec un salaire allant jusqu’à 59 592 $/an" which was originally published on Narcity Quebec


From Your Site Articles
montreal jobsquebec jobsjobs in montrealgovernment jobsservices quebec
MontrealMoneyMoney
  • Montreal Staff
  • Montreal Staff
    MTL Blog's Montreal Staff cover everything Montrealers need to know about their city, from local news and traffic updates to new events and restaurant openings. With weather reports, local rankings, must-visit destinations and more, it's the go-to source for both locals and visitors looking to stay informed and discover the best of Montreal.

Justin Trudeau's ex-wife finally commented on his relationship with Katy Perry

"The woman I want to become through this is my decision."

This dreamy Christmas village near Montreal has twinkling trails and magical carriage rides

It's like wandering through a Christmas snow globe. ☃️

Canada Child Benefit: 2026 payment dates are out and some families could get up to $8,000

Are you eligible?

7 enchanting Christmas towns less than 3 hours from Montreal for a magical weekend getaway

Holiday magic, no plane ticket needed. 🎄⭐️

This weekend's STM strike was just cancelled — here's what we know

Talk about a last-minute decision...

This festive Christmas village is opening near Montreal and it includes free hot chocolate

Santa will be making an appearance. 🎅