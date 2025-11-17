Justin Trudeau's ex-wife finally commented on his relationship with Katy Perry
When it comes to unlikely celebrity couples, Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry are sort of in a category of their own.
The pop star and politician's pairing sparked confusion, memes, and a whole lot of curiosity when the first rumours surfaced this summer, and the story has only grown since.
Now, another voice has entered the chat.
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, who separated from the former prime minister in 2023, addressed the couple for the first time during an interview on the "Arlene Is Alone" podcast. When asked about her ex-husband's ongoing romance, she didn't get dramatic or defensive. Instead, she acknowledged that breakups come with real emotions, but made it clear she's choosing how to move through it.
"We're all human beings and stuff affects us, [but] how you react to stuff is your decision," Grégoire Trudeau said, telling host Arlene Dickinson that she lets herself feel whatever comes up, but doesn't allow those emotions to dictate her behaviour. "The woman I want to become through this is my decision. Does it mean that I don't have emotions, that I don't cry, scream, laugh? No."
The 50-year-old added that although she and Trudeau now have "separate lives," they still share "one family life" with their three children, Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien.
Her comments come after months of steady clues about Trudeau and Perry's relationship. The story first took off in late July, when TMZ published photos of the pair dining together at Le Violon, a buzzy new Plateau restaurant that was recently named the best new spot in Canada. The two were seen later that same night, grabbing cocktails at Taverne Atlantic in Mile End.
Entertainment Tonight then added fuel to the rumours by releasing a map of their reported day in Montreal, which included a long walk up Mount Royal earlier that afternoon. Two nights later, Trudeau showed up at Perry's Bell Centre concert with his daughter Ella-Grace, where fans filmed him smiling, cheering and singing along from near the front of the stage.
By October, the story moved well beyond Montreal. The Daily Mail published photos of the pair kissing aboard Perry's yacht in California.
And later that month, Trudeau attended Perry’s 41st birthday party in Los Angeles, marking their first clear public appearance together.
Beyond that, JT and KP are mostly keeping things to themselves — even if the public isn't done watching.