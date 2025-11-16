This dreamy Christmas village near Montreal has twinkling trails and magical carriage rides
It's like wandering through a Christmas snow globe. ☃️
If you've ever wished you could step into a real-life Christmas snow globe, this village near Montreal is about as close as you can get.
Located on the St. Lawrence River in Ontario, this picturesque village transforms into a twinkling wonderland each winter, featuring over 1 million lights and an abundance of holiday charm.
Alight at Night is an all-ages winter event that invites you to unwind in an illuminated, 19th-century village. The event takes place at the historic Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg, Ontario, about 1 hour and 30 minutes from Montreal.
Founded in 1961, Upper Canada Village is one of the largest living-history sites in the country.
Touring the village feels like being transported back in time to the 1860s as you wander past more than 40 authentic and historical buildings and sites.
By November, the scene resembles something out of a Victorian Christmas card. You can stroll past thousands of multi-coloured lights, down glowing snowy paths and enchanting holiday displays.
In addition to the sparkling lights decorating the historic buildings, visitors can also enjoy old-fashioned Christmas carol singing at Christ Church, as well as cozy horse-drawn carriage rides for a romantic way to experience the event.
Visitors can also hop on a life-sized, illuminated toy train for a short ride around the village, check out multiple activity stations with games, hot drinks and crafts, and enjoy some unique holiday shopping at the Village Store.
Be sure to also stop by the village's Family Activity Centre, which will transform into a magical Toy Factory where you can visit with Saint Nick and capture a festive photo.
If you work up an appetite, there are plenty of on-site dining options where you can enjoy some holiday classics, including Willard’s Hotel, Harvest Barn, BeaverTails and the Village Café.
Alight at Night runs from late November through early January, leaving plenty of time to plan a trip. General admission tickets are $18 and must be purchased online in advance.
With its twinkling trails, glowing cottages and carriage rides, the Christmas village offers a romantic escape from Montreal, complete with some old-fashioned magic.
Alight at Night
Price: $18 per person
When: November 28, 2025, to January 3, 2026
Address: Upper Canada Village - 13740 County Rd. 2, Morrisburg, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can visit a dreamy Christmas village near Montreal that'll make you feel like you're wandering through a snow globe.
Accessibility: All paths of the tour are navigable by wheelchair.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.