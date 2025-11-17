Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Canada Child Benefit: 2026 payment dates are out and some families could get up to $8,000

Are you eligible?

Government of Canada building, Right: Canadian money.

Here is what to know for 2026, including how much you may receive and the full list of CCB payment dates.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime, Derek Robbins | Dreamstime
Contributor

The arrival of a new child can change just about everything in your life, including your budget. To help with that reality, the federal government offers the Canada Child Benefit (CCB), a non-taxable monthly payment for families raising kids under 18. The benefit is administered through the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and is available across the country, including in Quebec.

If you have never applied before, the CCB must be requested by the person who is primarily responsible for the child. That means the parent or guardian who lives with them full-time and handles their daily care, well-being and education.

Here is what to know for 2026, including how much you may receive and the full list of payment dates.

How much can you receive in 2026?

The amount you get depends on two things:
  • your child's age
  • your family's adjusted net income

For many low and middle-income households, the monthly payment makes a significant difference.

From January to June 2026, the CRA will calculate your benefit using your family income from 2024. If your adjusted family net income is under $37,487, you could receive the maximum amounts:

  • $7,997 per year for each child under 6 (about $666.41 per month)
  • $6,748 per year for each child aged 6 to 17 (about $562.33 per month)

Families earning more than $37,487 can still receive CCB payments. The amount is gradually reduced as income increases, and many middle-income households continue to qualify.

In shared custody situations (usually 60 percent and 40 percent), the benefit is simply split. Each parent receives half, based on their own income.

The federal government adjusts the benefit each year for inflation, with the next update expected in July 2026. From July 2026 to June 2027, payments will be based on 2025 tax data.

More about CCB payment amounts

Here are the 2026 CCB payment dates

CCB payments will arrive each month, usually between the 18th and 20th, except for December when the government pays earlier.

All 12 dates for 2026:
• January 20
• February 20
• March 20
• April 20
• May 20
• June 19
• July 20
• August 20
• September 18
• October 20
• November 20
• December 11

If the total amount you are eligible for is less than $240 for the entire year, you will receive a single lump-sum payment in July.

More about federal benefit payment dates

Can your benefit decrease?

Yes. The reduction depends on your income level.

If your adjusted family net income is between $37,487 and $81,222, your CCB is reduced by 7 percent of the portion above $37,487.

For example, if your income is $45,000, you exceed the threshold by $7,513. The 7 percent reduction on that amount equals $525.91, lowering the yearly maximum from $7,997 to $7,471.09. That works out to about $622.59 per month.

If your income is above $81,222, the reduction rate is higher. For instance, a person earning $100,000 with a child under 6 would receive roughly $361.25 per month.

For more information on the Canada Child Benefit or to apply, you can visit the Government of Canada website.

This article was inspired by "Allocation canadienne pour enfants : Les dates de versements pour 2026 sont sorties" which was originally published on Narcity Quebec

From Your Site Articles
canada child benefitcanada child benefit payment datescanada revenue agencygovernment payments
Money
  Montreal Staff
  • Montreal Staff
    MTL Blog's Montreal Staff cover everything Montrealers need to know about their city, from local news and traffic updates to new events and restaurant openings. With weather reports, local rankings, must-visit destinations and more, it's the go-to source for both locals and visitors looking to stay informed and discover the best of Montreal.

