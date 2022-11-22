Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
airbnb montreal

7 Cozy Airbnbs Near Montreal For A Perfect Winter Getaway With Your Favourite Person

It's too pretty out there to stay home. ❄️

Staff Writer
A snow-covered entrance to an Airbnb in Terrebonne, Quebec. Right: an Airbnb perched above an ivy river in Notre-Dame-des-Prairies, Quebec.

A snow-covered entrance to an Airbnb in Terrebonne, Quebec. Right: an Airbnb perched above an ivy river in Notre-Dame-des-Prairies, Quebec.

Airbnb, Airbnb

Walking in the snowy forest, enjoying a day at the spa, drinking warm tea by the fireplace... There are so many little pleasures to enjoy when you book a cozy chalet with your favourite person, whether it be your romantic partner, best friend or mother.

There are countless little villages and nature hideaways to discover while exploring the regions surrounding the metropolis. We've narrowed it down for you with this list of cozy Airbnbs near Montreal perfect for a winter stay.

The Boho Chic Loft

The boho chic loft.

The boho chic loft.

Airbnb

Price per night: Starting at $159 + tax and service fees for two people. Two nights minimum.

Where: Hudson, QC

Why You Should Go: About 40 minutes from Montreal, near the Outaouais river, you'll find this cozy Instagrammable loft. If you and your travel buddy want to hide away from civilization for a bit without driving too far, this could be a good option.

Book here

The Peaceful Haven With A Spa

The peaceful haven with a spa.

The peaceful haven with a spa.

Airbnb

Price per night: Starting at $125 + tax and service fees for two people. Two nights minimum.

Where: Terrebonne, QC

Why You Should Go: If you really don't wanna drive too far but still want to feel like you're taking a break from the big city, this private suite with a spa pavilion near the enchanting historic site of Île-des-Moulins (and its Christmas market) could be a good option.

Book here

The Farm Stay With A Hot Tub

The farm stay with a hot tub.

The farm stay with a hot tub.

Airbnb

Price per night: Starting at $100 + tax and service fees for two people. Two nights minimum.

Where: Sainte-Marie-Salomé, QC

Why You Should Go: You'll be staying in a private room, with access to the spa, an outdoor fireplace and hiking trails in the woods. There is an equestrian centre next door if you love horses.

Book here

The Tiny Home Perched Above Water

The tiny home perched on water.

The tiny home perched on water.

Airbnb

Price per night: Starting at $140 + tax and service fees for two people. Two nights minimum.

Where: Notre-Dame-des-Prairies, QC

Why You Should Go: At this cabin located directly on the riverbank, you'll wake up to the sound of rushing water surrounded by a winter wonderland.

Book here

The Studio With Water Views

The studio with water views.

The residence with water views.

AirBnB

Price per night: Starting at $108 + tax and service fees for two people. One night minimum.

Where: Beloeil, QC

Why You Should Go: This modern studio by the Richelieu River and Mont-Saint-Hilaire has an en-suite bathtub, making it quite a potentially cozy nest for couples.

Book here

The Modern Loft

The modern loft.

The modern loft.

Airbnb

Price per night: Starting at $145 + tax and service fees for two people. Two nights minimum.

Where: Otterburn Park, QC

Why You Should Go: This gorgeous AirBnB is located only a few minutes away from Mont-Saint-Hilaire. But with the sophisticated home decor and old-fashioned bathtub inside the bedroom, you might find it hard to leave this romantic oasis.

Book here

The Yurt

The yurt.

The yurt.

Airbnb

Price: Starting at $72 + tax and service fees for two people. One night minimum.

Where: Saint-Cuthbert, QC

Why You Should Go: This rustic stay is great for friends or lovebirds seeking to escape the city on a budget. The yurt is located on a campsite just one hour from Montreal.

Book here

From Your Site Articles
    Charlotte Hoareau
    Staff Writer
    Charlotte Hoareau is a Staff Writer for MTL Blog focused in things to do in Montreal and Montreal weather. She is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You

Loading...