7 Cozy Airbnbs Near Montreal For A Perfect Winter Getaway With Your Favourite Person
It's too pretty out there to stay home. ❄️
Walking in the snowy forest, enjoying a day at the spa, drinking warm tea by the fireplace... There are so many little pleasures to enjoy when you book a cozy chalet with your favourite person, whether it be your romantic partner, best friend or mother.
There are countless little villages and nature hideaways to discover while exploring the regions surrounding the metropolis. We've narrowed it down for you with this list of cozy Airbnbs near Montreal perfect for a winter stay.
The Boho Chic Loft
Price per night: Starting at $159 + tax and service fees for two people. Two nights minimum.
Where: Hudson, QC
Why You Should Go: About 40 minutes from Montreal, near the Outaouais river, you'll find this cozy Instagrammable loft. If you and your travel buddy want to hide away from civilization for a bit without driving too far, this could be a good option.
The Peaceful Haven With A Spa
Price per night: Starting at $125 + tax and service fees for two people. Two nights minimum.
Where: Terrebonne, QC
Why You Should Go: If you really don't wanna drive too far but still want to feel like you're taking a break from the big city, this private suite with a spa pavilion near the enchanting historic site of Île-des-Moulins (and its Christmas market) could be a good option.
The Farm Stay With A Hot Tub
Price per night: Starting at $100 + tax and service fees for two people. Two nights minimum.
Where: Sainte-Marie-Salomé, QC
Why You Should Go: You'll be staying in a private room, with access to the spa, an outdoor fireplace and hiking trails in the woods. There is an equestrian centre next door if you love horses.
The Tiny Home Perched Above Water
Price per night: Starting at $140 + tax and service fees for two people. Two nights minimum.
Where: Notre-Dame-des-Prairies, QC
Why You Should Go: At this cabin located directly on the riverbank, you'll wake up to the sound of rushing water surrounded by a winter wonderland.
The Studio With Water Views
Price per night: Starting at $108 + tax and service fees for two people. One night minimum.
Where: Beloeil, QC
Why You Should Go: This modern studio by the Richelieu River and Mont-Saint-Hilaire has an en-suite bathtub, making it quite a potentially cozy nest for couples.
The Modern Loft
Price per night: Starting at $145 + tax and service fees for two people. Two nights minimum.
Where: Otterburn Park, QC
Why You Should Go: This gorgeous AirBnB is located only a few minutes away from Mont-Saint-Hilaire. But with the sophisticated home decor and old-fashioned bathtub inside the bedroom, you might find it hard to leave this romantic oasis.
The Yurt
Price: Starting at $72 + tax and service fees for two people. One night minimum.
Where: Saint-Cuthbert, QC
Why You Should Go: This rustic stay is great for friends or lovebirds seeking to escape the city on a budget. The yurt is located on a campsite just one hour from Montreal.