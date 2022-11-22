Search on MTL Blog

montreal christmas market

A European-Style Christmas Market With Dozens Of Vendors Is Coming To Montreal's North Shore

It's in a beautiful riverside park.

Senior Editor
The Terrebonne Christmas market.

Île-des-Moulins

In addition to the three bustling Montreal Christmas markets returning to Rosemont, the Sud-Ouest and downtown, several holiday events are popping up in the city's sleepier suburbs. The marché de noël on Terrebonne's picturesque Île-des-Moulins is a highlight.

The market is returning to the riverside park on weekends from December 2 to 18. Like Montreal's holiday pop-ups, Terrebonne's European-inspired event will feature dozens of vendors in tiny Christmas-themed cabins, organizers say.

They also promise a Christmas choir, street performances, a visual art exhibition, sleigh rides and, for children, fairytale readings and a carousel.

And in addition to the market itself, Île-des-Moulins will host an artisan showcase with dozens more local crafters and artists that will rotate each weekend of the market.

Terrebonne Christmas Market

Price: Free to attend

Where: Île-des-Moulins, 925, Place de l'Île-des-Moulins, Terrebonne, QC

When: Weekends from December 2 to 18

Friday and Saturday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

