A European-Style Christmas Market With Dozens Of Vendors Is Coming To Montreal's North Shore
It's in a beautiful riverside park.
In addition to the three bustling Montreal Christmas markets returning to Rosemont, the Sud-Ouest and downtown, several holiday events are popping up in the city's sleepier suburbs. The marché de noël on Terrebonne's picturesque Île-des-Moulins is a highlight.
The market is returning to the riverside park on weekends from December 2 to 18. Like Montreal's holiday pop-ups, Terrebonne's European-inspired event will feature dozens of vendors in tiny Christmas-themed cabins, organizers say.
They also promise a Christmas choir, street performances, a visual art exhibition, sleigh rides and, for children, fairytale readings and a carousel.
And in addition to the market itself, Île-des-Moulins will host an artisan showcase with dozens more local crafters and artists that will rotate each weekend of the market.
Get a summary of the details below.
Terrebonne Christmas Market
Price: Free to attend
Where: Île-des-Moulins, 925, Place de l'Île-des-Moulins, Terrebonne, QC
When: Weekends from December 2 to 18
Friday and Saturday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.