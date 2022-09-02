7 Quebec Homes For Sale For $200,000 Or Less
Can anyone afford a home in Montreal? Asking for a friend.
When it comes to buying a home in Montreal, it's safe to say you need a significant amount of wealth to secure anything worthwhile. So you might be tempted to look outside of the city centre for your first property, considering how much cheaper homes are when you're in the middle of nowhere. Ok, maybe not in the middle of nowhere, but not in Montreal.
If you're willing to relocate for the sake of getting your foot into the world of real estate, then there are a decent number of properties across the province that are cute, quaint but most importantly, cheap-ish.
From the Centre-du-Québec and Estrie regions all the way to Lévis in Chaudière-Appalaches here are seven homes for sale across Quebec that are less than $200,000.
2 Storey Property With A Massive Backyard
Price: $144,900
Address: 333, rue Marie-Victorin, St-Pierre-Les-Becquets, QC
Description: This home is located in the Centre-du-Québec region of the province and has a total of four bedrooms and one bathroom. It spans two levels and measures a total of 1,392 square feet of living space on a 12,120-square-foot property — meaning there's a lot of yard space. The country-style home is close to elementary and secondary schools and has a fully insulated 22-by-28-foot garage.
Newly Renovated 2 Storey Home
Price: $199,900
Address: 867, rue Saint-Jean, Wotton, QC
Description: This three-bedroom, two-bathroom home spans two levels and measures 1,622 square feet of living space on a 12,000-square-foot lot. The living room, bathroom and flooring were all redone in 2022. The property has a massive backyard and veranda.
Quaint Home Near The U.S. Border
Price: $189,300
Address: 169, rue Passenger, Stanstead, QC
Description: This charming property includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms in its total of 1,333 square feet of living space. The lot is 6,286 square feet. The two-storey home is located in a calm and quiet area in Stanstead and is a 10-minute walk to Stanstead College and only five minutes away from the Vermont border. The property is also close to bars, restaurants, grocery stores and a gas station.
2-Storey Family Home
Price: $160,000
Address: 497, rue Provencher, Laurierville, QC
Description: This four-bedroom, two-bathroom home might be the perfect space for anyone looking for a quick-fixer-upper. The home spans two levels and totals 1,682 square feet of living space (basement excluded) on a 6,133-square-foot lot. While there are a few areas that need to be fixed, the home's plumbing and electricity are all up to standards, according to the listing. With a massive lot and proximity to a primary school, this might be the ideal spot for a new family.
Bungalow Fixer-Upper
Price: $159,500
Address: 60, rue Carrier, Lévis, Quebec
Description: This ancestral home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms spanning two levels. The home measures 1,530 square feet on a 3,072-square-foot property. This might be the ideal space for someone looking for a fixer-upper at an affordable price in an area directly facing the St. Lawrence River and Quebec City.
2-Storey Rental Property Home
Price: $178,000
Address: 681-683, ave. Principale, Saint-Malachie, QC
Description: This five-bedroom, two-bathroom home lies on a 59-by-76-foot lot right in the heart of the village of Saint-Malachie. The home is bright and spacious and currently has two tenants living in the upper and lower part of the residence. The property is close to restaurants, grocery stores, pharmacies and a gas station.
Charming 5-Bedroom Bungalow
Price: $200,000
Address: 615, route Henderson, Saint-Malachie, QC
Description: This delightful five-bedroom, two-bathroom home is sitting on a verdant 12,000-square-foot lot with a total of 1,500 square feet of living space (basement excluded). The property is located near restaurants and convenience stores. This bright space might be ideal for families and has lots of storage space and a large patio area.