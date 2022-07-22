Want To Buy A Montreal Home? Here's How Much Money You Need To Make (WARNING: Sad)
The universe: "hahahahaha! F*** you!"
Buying a home for sale in Montreal requires a completely ridiculous amount of wealth, according to a new report from Ratehub.ca. Using a calculation of June 2022 mortgage rates, average home prices and property taxes, the mortgage broker compiled estimates of the annual income residents in 10 Canadian cities need to buy a local property.
In Montreal, the income estimate is a whopping $110,900, up 17% ($15,830) since March.
Ratehub.ca put the average Montreal home price at $546,800 in June. With a 20% down payment, an estimate mortgage for a home of that price would total $447,430.
Ratehub.ca then applied the average of the so-called Big Five Banks' (RBC, BMO, CIBC, Scotiabank and TD) five-year fixed mortgage rates.
The income calculations also assume a 25-year mortgage payment period, $4,000 in annual property taxes and $150 a month for heating.
Unsurprisingly, the income needed to buy an average home in Montreal in June was less than half those in Vancouver and Toronto: $231,950 and $226,500, respectively — the highest among the cities Ratehub.ca included in its report.
The others were Winnipeg (where the required income was "just" $78,270), Edmonton ($86,770), Calgary ($108,050), Halifax ($110,580), Ottawa ($137,050), Hamilton ($179,060) and Victoria ($187,980).
In all cases, Ratehub.ca's income calculation was higher — by between $8,660 and $35,760 — for June than it was for March. But there is some good news despite the nauseatingly high figures: home prices decreased in Hamilton, Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver and Winnipeg in the same three-month period.
But Ratehub.ca says prices will need to "drop significantly further" to counteract increasing mortgage rates.