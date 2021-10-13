7 Quebec Parks You Need To Explore For ALL The Fall Views
Did someone say foliage?!
Nature's most colourful season, full of amazing fall foliage, is finally here! And that means Quebec is a whole lot more beautiful right now.
Thankfully SEPAQ is here to help us discover all la belle province has to offer this fall, one park at a time.
Parc national du Mont-Orford
Distance From Montreal: 1 hour and 20 minutes
Why You Need To Go: Less than two hours from the city, this mountain is spectacular any time of the year, but it's particularly magical come fall.
Parc national du Mont-Mégantic
Address: 2 hours and 40 minutes
Why You Need To Go: While this park may be known for its views of the starry skies, the views of the foliage are just as impressive.
Parc des Chutes-de-la-Chaudière
Distance From Montreal: 2 hours and 30 minutes
Why You Need To Go: The only thing more magnificent than a park filled with beautiful leaves is adding a waterfall to the mix.
Parc national du Mont-Tremblant
Distance From Montreal: 1 hour and 30 minutes
Why You Need To Go: With the village nearby and so much to see and do, Quebec's famous mountain is a definite must-visit this season.
Parc National de la Jacques-Cartier
Distance From Montreal: 3 hours and 15 minutes
Why You Need To Go: One of the farther spots on the list, it's safe to say the drive is worth it.
Parc d'environnement naturel de Sutton
Distance From Montreal: 1 hour and 30 minutes
Why You Need To Go: The perfect fall day trip, you can go explore the leaves and still be home in time for dinner (with apple pie for dessert).
Parc régional de la Forêt Ouareau
Distance From Montreal: 1 hour and 30 minutes
Why You Need To Go: This park has it all from a vast network of trails to a river and suspended bridge. Plus, this park brings you closer to Mont Ouareau, which you can climb for some of the most panoramic views you've ever seen.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.