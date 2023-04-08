health canada

8 Food Items Have Been Recalled Across Canada — So Check Your Groceries

"Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected products."

The non-perishable food item aisle at a Canadian grocery store.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has recalled a number of food items sold across Canada for several reasons including the presence of "dangerous bacteria", damaged packaging and undeclared ingredients.

Health Canada has published a number of recall warnings, urging consumers to verify if they have purchased any of the affected products. If so, it's recommended that you do not consume, sell, or distribute the recalled items. Health Canada has stated that consumers should toss the item(s) out immediately or return them to the point of purchase.

Here are the eight recalled foods to look out for:

Liesse Chocolatier brand Vegan Chocolate Bunnies

Recalled Product: Liesse Chocolatier Vegan Chocolate Bunnies | 50 g

Recall Reason: According to the report, "Liesse Chocolatier brand Vegan Chocolate Bunnies was recalled due to undeclared milk."

Solstice Ciderwork brand Haskap Cider

Recalled Product: Solstice Ciderwork Haskap Cider | 355 ml

Recall Reason: Health Canada indicated that "Solstice Ciderworks brand Haskap Cider recalled due to bursting cans."

Various brands of Chicken Soup products

Recalled Products:

  • No Name Chicken Noodle Condensed Soup | 284 ml
  • No Name Cream of Chicken Condensed Soup| 284 ml
  • Selection Chicken Noodle Condensed Soup | 284 ml
  • Selection Cream of Chicken Condensed Soup Reduced Fat and Sodium | 284 ml

Recall Reason: "Various brands of Chicken Soup Products recalled due to swollen containers," the warning indicates.

Komera Original brand Seasoned Hot Pepper Sauce

Recalled Product: Komera Original Seasoned Hot Pepper Sauce | 148 ml

Recall Reason: Health Canada warns that "the affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it may permit the growth of clostridium botulinum."

President's Choice brand Chopped Sesame Wonton Salad Kit

Recalled Product: President's Choice Chopped Sesame Wonton Salad Kit | 347 g

Recall Reason: "President's Choice brand Chopped Sesame Wonton Salad Kit recalled due to undeclared mustard, egg and milk," the recall report states.

Salento Organics brand Dark Chocolate

Recalled Products:

  • Salento Organics Organic Mango Dark Chocolate Clusters | 113 g
  • Salento Organics Dark Chocolate Pineapple Bites | 113 g
  • Salento Organics Dark Chocolate Pitaya (Drag Fruit) Bites | 113 g
  • Salento Organics Organic Peanuts Dark Chocolate Dipped | 113 g
  • Salento Organics Goldenberry Dark Chocolate Clusters | 113 g
  • Salento Organics Organic Banana Dark Chocolate Clusters | 113 g

Recall Reason: "The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label," Health Canada wrote.

Nelson's Chocofellar brand Dark Chocolate bars

Recalled Product: Nelson’s Chocofellar 60% Dark Chocolate with Roasted Almonds | 78 g

Recall Reason: Health Canada says that "the affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label."

Plantein brand Plant-Based Schnitzels

Recalled Products:

  • Plantein Plant-Based Schnitzels | 300 g
  • Plantein Plant-Based Schnitzels | 6 kg

Recall Reason: "The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label," Health Canada warns.

