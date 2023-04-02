9 Household Items Have Been Recalled Across Canada — Here's Which Products Are Affected
"Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products."
Health Canada has issued a number of recall warnings regarding several household items sold across the country, many of which are due to fire, choking and injury hazards, the presence of lead and dangerous bacteria that pose a serious risk to the health and safety of Canadian consumers.
The federal health department is urging those to verify if they are in possession of any of the affected products. If so, it's recommended to immediately stop using the recalled items, and in some cases, return to the point of purchase for an exchange or a full refund.
Here are the nine recalled products to look out for:
Various change tables
Recalled Items:
- Change Table: Harmony Play & Go All-in-One Playard | Black
- Change Table: Harmony Play & Go Complete LT Playard | Black
- Change Table: Harmony Play & Go Complete Playard | Black
- Change Table: Harmony Play & Go Complete Playard | Grey
Recall Reason: Per Health Canada, "if a child is left unattended in the bassinet or playard portion of the playard while the change table accessory is installed, contrary to the manufacturer instructions, a child could attempt to lift the change table accessory posing a potential risk of injury or death due to entrapment."
Nestlé infant formula
Recalled Item: Nestlé Good Start Soothe (infant formula) | 942 g
Recall Reason: "The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Cronobacter sakazakii contamination," the Health Canada report states.
Jetson Nova and Star 3-Wheel scooters
Recalled Items:
- Blue Nova (JNOVA-BLU)
- Blue Star (JSTAR-CAN-BLU)
- Green Nova (JNOVA-GRN)
- Purple Nova (JNOVA-PUR)
- Red Nova (JNOVA-RED)
Recall Reason: "Jetson has determined that one of the front wheels on the Jetson Nova and Star can detach due to the loosening of a bolt that secures the wheel, creating a fall hazard," Health Canada warns.
Various Black Forest resins
Recalled Item: Black Forest Resin | 8oz to 128 oz
Recall Reason: Health Canada indicated that the "recalled products do not meet the child-resistant packaging and hazard labelling requirements of the Consumer Chemicals and Containers Regulations, 2001 under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act."
IKEA fishing game
Recalled Item: IKEA BLÅVINGAD fishing game multicolour with article number 10539622
Recall Reason: Health Canada indicates that "a small metal rivet within a wooden play piece may come loose and detach, posing a potential choking hazard."
Chikitoe plush dinosaur
Recalled Item: Chikitoe plush dinosaur with rattle | 16.5 inches
Recall Reason: "A rattle in a shape of a ball is inside the Chikitoe plush dinosaur toy. In some cases, the rattle size is too small, potentially posing a choking hazard in the event the rattle is released from the Chikitoe plush dinosaur toy," Health Canada said.
Bindle Bottles
Recalled Item: Bindle Bottles sold in four sizes (32oz, 24oz, 20oz and 13oz)
Recall Reason: Health Canada said that "the recalled product may contain excess amounts of lead on the small soldering dot in the bottom storage compartment, posing an exposure risk to lead if unpackaged food is placed in the dry storage compartment."
Robikids and Solmux children's syrup
Recalled Items:
- Robikids Carbocisteine Mucolytic | 120 mL (250 mg / 5 mL)
- Solmux Carbocisteine Mucolytic Pediatric Syrup | 120 mL (250 mg / 5 mL)
Recall Reason: Health Canada is warning parents and caregivers about "two unauthorized children's syrups for thinning mucus, Robikids and Solmux, seized from Kamshoppe, which advertised the products on Facebook. Both products are labelled to contain carbocisteine, a prescription drug that may pose serious health risks such as nausea, diarrhea, allergic reactions and gastrointestinal bleeding."
Sunbeam Queen sized heated blanket
Recalled Item: Sunbeam Queen Size Heated Blanket with the model number 32810027
Recall Reason: "Star Elite has learned that the Sunbeam® Queen Size Heated Blanket model number 32810027 can potentially overheat, posing possible burn or fire hazards," Health Canada said.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.