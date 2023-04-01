5 Food Items Have Been Recalled Across Canada — So Check Your Groceries
"Do not use, sell, serve or distribute recalled products."
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has recalled a number of food items sold across Canada for several reasons including the presence of "dangerous bacteria" and undeclared ingredients.
Health Canada has published a number of recall warnings, urging consumers to verify if they have purchased any of the affected products. If so, it's recommended that you do not consume, sell, or distribute the recalled items. Health Canada has stated that consumers should toss the item(s) out immediately or return them to the point of purchase.
Here are the five recalled foods to look out for:
Green Sun brand dark chocolate covered pineapple
Recalled Item: Green Sun Dark Chocolate Covered Pineapple | 91 g
Recall Reason: According to Health Canada, "Green Sun brand Dark Chocolate Covered Pineapple recalled due to undeclared milk."
Komera Original brand Seasoned Hot Pepper Sauce
Recalled Item: Komera Original brand Seasoned Hot Pepper Sauce | 148 ml
Recall Reason: "The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum," Health Canada indicated.
Certain Wonton King brand Wontons
Recalled Items:
- Wonton King Wontons – Chicken & Vegetable | 300 g
- Wonton King Wontons – Chicken & Vegetable | 200 pieces
- Wonton King Wontons – Pork & Vegetable | 300 g
- Wonton King Wontons – Pork & Vegetable | 200 pieces
Recall Reason: "The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain egg which is not declared on the label," the Health Canada report says.
China Lily brand Soya Sauce
Recalled Item: China Lily Soya Sauce | 438 ml
Recall Reason: Health Canada said that the "China Lily brand Soya Sauce was recalled due to leaking and bulging bottles."
Nuba brand Carob drink
Recalled Item: Nuba Carob (drink) | 750 ml
Recall Reason: According to Health Canada, "the affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it may permit the growth of clostridium botulinum."
