Over 150K Nissan Cars Have Been Recalled Across Canada — Here's Which Models Are Impacted
Nissan will notify owners of the affected vehicles with what steps to take next.
The Canadian Motor Vehicle Safety Act (MVSA) notified Transport Canada of over 150,000 Nissan recalls due to safety and health risks posed to the vehicle driver and passenger.
Various Nissan models and makes have been recalled across Canada due to issues involving faulty jackknife keys, car defrosters and water leakage. Transport Canada published the automotive recall on February 17, 2023, and recommends that Canadians verify if their cars are affected by the recall. It also shared instructions on which steps to take to fix the problem(s).
Here's the complete list of recalled Nissan cars in Canada:
Nissan Recall #2023-078
Recalled Cars:
- Nissan Qashqai 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
- Nissan Rogue 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020
Units Affected: 96,900
Recall Reason: According to Transport Canada, "on vehicles equipped with a jackknife-type folding key, the key blade may not stay locked in the fully extended (open) position over time. If you drive the vehicle with the key in the partially folded position, you could bump the ignition key and turn the engine off."
Nissan Recall #2023-045
Recalled Car: Nissan Leaf 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023
Units Affected: 13,108
Recall Reason: Transport Canada said that the defroster may not work as intended when temperatures dip below minus 10 degrees C.
Nissan Recall #2022-675
Recalled Car: Nissan Rogue 2017
Units Affected: 42,347
Recall Reason: "On certain vehicles, water could leak into the electrical connections in the driver's footwell. This could cause problems with various electric systems (like the power windows or power seat) and the wiring harness could short circuit," Transport Canada stated.
Nissan Recall #2023-052
Recalled Cars:
- Nissan Armada 2008, 2009, 2010, and 2011
- Nissan Frontier 2008, 2009, 2010, and 2011
- Nissan Pathfinder 2008, 2009, 2010, and 2011
- Nissan Quest 2008 and 2009
- Nissan Titan 2008, 2009, 2010, and 2011
- Nissan Xterra 2008, 2009, 2010, and 2011
Units Affected: 17,214
Recall Reason: "On certain vehicles, the plastic emblem on the steering wheel airbag cover could detach and become a projectile when the airbag inflates in a crash," Transport Canada warns.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.