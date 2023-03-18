A Baby Formula Sold Across Canada Has Been Recalled Due To A Dangerous Bacteria
"Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled product."
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is currently recalling a Nestlé brand infant formula due to possible Cronobacter sakazakii contamination. Health Canada issued a warning regarding the recall on March 18, 2023, which was triggered by Perrigo Company PLC.
Here are the details regarding the recalled baby formula:
- Neslté Good Start Soothe (infant formula) | 942 g | UPC: 055000383691
The federal health department has indicated that the Nestlé infant formula has been sold nationally.
The CFIA is currently conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. The agency is also verifying that the recalled infant formula is being removed from the marketplace.
Although there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product, Health Canada is still urging consumers to verify if they have the recalled item, as Cronobacter can be very dangerous.
"Cronobacter sakazakii can cause rare bloodstream and central nervous system infections and has been associated with severe intestinal infection (necrotizing enterocolitis) and blood poisoning (sepsis), especially in newborns," Health Canada said.
Consumers in possession of the recalled Nestlé infant formula are being asked to not use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled product. The recalled product should be tossed out immediately or returned to the location in which they were purchased from.
