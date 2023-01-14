Search on MTL Blog

health canada

5 Household Items Have Been Recalled By Health Canada

"Immediately stop using the recalled products."

Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
A person pushing an IKEA shopping cart, Right: Televisions from Costco.

Vadim Arzyukov | Dreamstime, Mihai Andritoiu | Dreamstime
True

Health Canada has recalled several household items that have been sold across the country, many of which are due to fire and injury hazards that pose a serious risk to the health and safety of Canadian consumers.

The federal health department is urging those to verify if they are in possession of any of the affected products, if so, it's recommended to immediately stop using the recalled items, and in some cases, return to the point of purchase for an exchange or a full refund.

Here are the five recalled products to look out for:

IKEA LETTAN Mirror

Recalled Product: IKEA LETTAN Mirror (various sizes)

Recall Reason: "IKEA has identified that some of the plastic fittings, attaching the mirror to the wall, appears to be breaking, which could lead to the mirrors falling, posing an injury hazard," Health Canada said.

What You Should Do: Consumers should stop using the IKEA mirror and either order replacement wall fittings (free of charge) or return the mirror to IKEA for a full refund — a receipt is not required.

More information

BISSELL cordless wet-dry vacuum

Recalled Product: This recall involves the BISSELL Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuum, identified by model number 2551 and UPC 011120247633.

Recall Reason: "The circuit board inside the vacuum’s battery pack can overheat and smoke, posing a fire hazard," Health Canada said.

What You Should Do: "Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact BISSELL to obtain a free battery pack replacement."

More information

Giant Tiger clothing

Recalled Products:

  • Men's Sherpa Robes
  • Men's Ski Pants
  • Pajar Ski Pants
  • Sleepwear (monkey bars, Bella and Birdie, Mountain Ridge, Survival Gear, Carisma)

Recall Reason: The clothing items have been recalled due to the presence of mould.

What You Should Do: Considering the recalled items may contain mould, Health Canada is urging consumers to "immediately stop using the recalled sleepwear, robes and ski pants and return to Giant Tiger store for a refund."

More information

Salewa Alp Trainer hiking boots

Recalled Product: Salewa Men's and Women's Alp Trainer 2 Mid GTX hiking boots

Recall Reason: "It is possible that the lace hook on the inside of one boot can catch on the loose cable on the inside of the other boot, posing a trip-and-fall hazard," Health Canada said.

What You Should Do: Consumers are being asked to immediately stop using the recalled hiking boots and contact Salewa in order to obtain a replacement.

More information

LG 86-inch TV & TV stand

Recalled Product: This recall involves three LG 86-inch Class free-standing Smart TVs with support stands. The model numbers of the recalled products include 86UQ8000AUB, 86UQ7590PUD, and 86NANO75UQA.

Recall Reason: According to Health Canada, "the free-standing Smart TV can become unstable while on the assembled stand, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children and others."

What You Should Do: Consumers should stop using the recalled product and detach the TV from the support stand. Health Canada recommends contacting LG Electronics for instructions on how to properly inspect your TV and obtain replacement parts.

More information

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

