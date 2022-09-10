9 Cheap Airbnb Chalets In Quebec To Rent With Your BFF This Fall
Escape the hustle and bustle of the city for a cozy getaway!
The cold weather might not have arrived just yet but that doesn't mean it's too soon to plan some dreamy autumn getaways with your close friends or loved ones — especially with so many stellar Airbnb options to choose from.
Let us make your life a bit easier with this list of affordable chalets in the woods that can help you and your bestie make the most of fall foliage in la belle province without breaking that piggy bank of yours.
So, if you've been looking for a snug and cozy getaway to really feel those fall vibes, then these nine spots just might be exactly what you're looking for:
A Spacious Chalet With A Spa
Price: $104 per night
Where: Sainte-Brigitte-de-Laval, Capitale Nationale, QC
Why You Should Go: If you're looking for a romantic escape, look no further. You can admire the magnificent fall colours in the heart of the mountains surrounding the majestic Montmorency River, only 30 km from Quebec City. This listing includes a spa with a hot tub, as well as a BBQ.
A Triangular Swiss Cottage With Lake Access
Price: $135 per night
Where: Mansonville, the Eastern Townships, Estrie, QC
Why You Should Go: In addition to staying in a pretty chalet with a modern interior design located in the Potton township, you'll have direct access to the river as well as a private bonfire. This chalet certainly stands out thanks to its geometric shape, and you also get a discount if you stay longer than three days.
La Bécassine In The Forest
Price: $109 per night
Where: Ferland-et-Boilleau, Fjord-du-Saguenay, Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean, QC
Why You Should Go: Only a 10-minute drive from the beach, this rustic wooden house can sleep four people. It has a wood stove but no electricity, dell lanterns and lights, a butane stove for cooking, and a dry toilet outside. You'll be able to get lost in nature as there are many hiking trails nearby.
A Cabin With Gorgeous Mountain Views
Price: $146 per night
Where: Notre-Dame-des-Bois, La Granit, Estrie, QC
Why You Should Go: This peaceful AirBnB offers a panoramic view of the Appalachians. Located at the edge of the forest on a vast land, the tiny house has a wood stove and a comfortable queen bed.
The Tower Room
Price: $88 per night
Where: Saint-Alexis-des-Monts, Mauricie, QC
Why You Should Go: This room with wide windows is 36 feet above the ground and offers up stunning views of the treetops. The owner describes it as the perfect stay for a "minimalist yet comfortable experience." Sounds ideal, doesn't it?
A Family Chalet Near Two Lakes
Price: $127 per night
Where: Saint-Eusèbe, Témiscouata, QC
Why You Should Go: Located just 10 minutes from Lake Témiscouat, this remote chalet is advertised as ideal for nature lovers in all seasons. It can welcome a total of six guests allowing you and your crew to have access to the entire property except for the basement.
A Loft Within A Sugar Shack
Price: $115 per night
Where: Kinnear's Mills, Chaudière-Appalaches, QC
Why You Should go: This romantic and charming chalet with a fireplace is located within a maple grove. Several hiking sites are also near the accommodation, as well as a small waterfall. This listing is noted as a rare find on AirBnB.
The Bear Cabin
Pice: $95 per night
Where: Notre-Dame-des-Bois, La Granit, Estrie, QC
Why You Should Go: This quaint rustic bear-themed house is perfect for a social media detox, and a family or friend bonding experience. Note that there is no running water, but you can get a shower service at the restaurant located on the same estate about 2 kilometres away. This is one spot where you can really become one with nature!
Chalet Boreal
Price: $115
Where: Sainte-Brigitte-de-Laval, Capitale-Nationale, QC
Why You Should Go: With a panoramic view of the mountains, this lovely chalet is only a short drive away from many outdoor activities, as well as the well-known Sibéria spa. It's a great choice if you want a nature escape but not too far away from a city.
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.