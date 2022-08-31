This Suspension Bridge 2 Hours From Montreal Offers Breathtaking Views Of The Fall Colours
Crunchy leaf season is right around the corner! 🍁🍃
With fall just around the corner, you can take in those stunning autumn colours 50 metres from the ground at Parc de la Gorge de Coaticook.
Located in the Eastern Townships only two hours from Montreal, the suspension bridge is one of the longest in North America, spanning a total of 545 feet. The bridge is easily the park's biggest attraction and is the ideal spot to get a front-row seat to the changing fall colours.
The park is home to three loops that vary between two and 8.5 kilometres where you'll come across two observation towers, a cave, a dam, a working hydro-electric plant, waterfalls, a barn, a flower garden and of course the majestic Coaticook River gorge. You can also enjoy over 19 kilometres of marked trails with picture-perfect landscapes.
The suspension bridge can be reached on the Sentier de la Gorge, also known as the Gorge Trail, a 3.5-kilometre hike that takes you over the Coaticook River. If you aren't the biggest hiker, then don't fret: the trek is considered to be an easy one, so much so that you can even take your furry friends along with you.
To really make the most of your day trip, you can head on over to the charming village of North Hatley, which is only less than 30 minutes from the Parc de la Gorge de Coaticook. Here you'll find shops, cafés and bistros to enjoy after an adventure-filled day.
Parc-de-la-Gorge de Coaticook
Price: $8 per adult for hiking
When: May to November
Address: 400, rue St-Marc, Coaticook, QC