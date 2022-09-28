Flair Airlines Has Montreal To Halifax Round-Trip Flights For Only $98
A little weekend getaway, anyone? ✈️
Flair Airlines has a slew of seats for sale, including a number of round-trip flights from Montreal to Halifax for … wait for it … $98! Mhm, a trip to the Maritimes for less than $100. Not too shabby, right? And following the news regarding Canada's decision to end all COVID-19 border measures, travelling just got a little bit more stress-free.
With over 100,000 seats for sale with Flair, you can hop onto a 90-minute flight to Halifax as early as next month. A flight departing Montreal on October 17 to Halifax comes in at only $49. You can then select a return trip either a couple days later on October 21 or spend a whole week in Nova Scotia and return on October 24 for the same price.
If October is too soon and you're looking to venture out to the Atlantic coast a lil bit later, then don't fret, as Flair Airlines has $49 flights available throughout November and December, too.
You can plan a cute weekend getaway on November 18 and return on the 21st for $98. Or take advantage of this sweet deal with $49 flights available every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday throughout the months of January to March 2023.
It's important to note that Flair only permits passengers to bring one personal item aboard with them weighing no more than 7 kg. However, if you're someone who needs to pack six pairs of shoes for a three-day weekend, then you can totally opt in for one of Flair's bundles at an extra cost, which includes carry-on baggage, one checked item, priority boarding and seat selection.
Bon voyage!