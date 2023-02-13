A 26-Year-Old Has Died After An Accident At Quebec's Bromont Ski Resort
Police are now investigating.
A 26-year-old man has died as the result of an accident at Quebec's Bromont ski resort on Saturday.
The Estrie region resort says the incident occurred at around 7 p.m., when its patrol service was called to help the man, a snowboarder, on the Edmonton trail. The patrollers performed first aid until an ambulance arrived. Bromont announced his death Sunday morning.
Officials currently suspect that the snowboarder crashed into a light pole located at the edge of the trail, though local police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.
"The entire Bromont, montagne d’expériences family is extremely upset by this accident," the resort management said in a press release. "It is with deep sadness that we offer our condolences to the family and friends of the victim."
The resort added on social media that it would offer psychological support to staff members who were "directly involved in the intervention."
