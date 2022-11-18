A Canada Housing Benefit 'Top-Up' Means Low-Income Renters Will Officially Get An Extra $500
Here's who's eligible.
The federal government has been rolling out measures to help Canadians deal with inflation and the rising cost of living. The first package, which included a doubling of the GST credit, received royal assent on October 18. A second piece of legislation, including the Canada Dental Benefit and a supplement to the Canada Housing Benefit, received assent on November 17.
Some renters are now set to get hundreds of dollars extra.
\u201cIt\u2019s official: We\u2019re providing parents up to $1,300 \u2013 per child under 12 \u2013 for dental care services over the next 2 years, and we\u2019re helping nearly 2 million renters make ends meet with a one-time $500 top-up. Our legislation to deliver this support just received Royal Assent.\u201d— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1668734184
The Canada Dental Benefit aims to make dental care more accessible for children. Eligible households will be entitled to tax-free payments to offset dental costs for children under 12. According to a press release, they can claim up to $1,300 per child over the next two years ($650 per year).
Meanwhile, the government estimates as many as 1.8 million renters will now be eligible for a one-time $500 supplement to the Canada Housing Benefit, which helps low-income households pay for rent.
The Department of Finance specifies that "this top-up is available to applicants with an adjusted net income below $35,000 for families, or below $20,000 for single Canadians, who pay at least 30 percent of their adjusted net income towards rent."
Application portals for both programs are expected to open in early December.
“We have proven experience helping Canadians get the benefits they need and we’re ready to do it again with these new measures that will make life more affordable," Minister of National Revenue Diane Lebouthillier said in the release.
"Canadians can expect simple and secure application processes that will help them get their payments quickly and easily."