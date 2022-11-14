A Hydro-Québec Employee Was Arrested For Allegedly Spying For China
He "allegedly obtained trade secrets to benefit the People's Republic of China, to the detriment of Canada's economic interests."
The RCMP has charged a 35-year-old former Hydro-Québec employee with espionage.
The federal police force alleges that Yuesheng Wang of Candiac, Quebec, "obtained trade secrets to benefit the People's Republic of China, to the detriment of Canada's economic interests."
Wang's arrest follows an investigation that began in August when Hydro-Québec's corporate security department first filed a complaint, the RCMP says.
He now faces four charges: "obtaining trade secrets," "unauthorized" computer use, "fraud for obtaining trade secrets," and "breach of trust by [a] public officer." He's due in court in Longueuil on November 15.
The RCMP is set to hold a press conference about the arrest at 1 p.m.
This article has been updated.