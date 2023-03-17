A List Of The 25 Most Beautiful Places Dropped & 1 Canadian Destination Made The Cut
CNN Travel released the 2023 list of the 25 most beautiful places in the world and one Canadian destination managed to secure a spot on the prestigious list. CNN included breathtaking locations from across the globe, chosen for their pristine beaches, ancient man-made structures and/or rich history and culture — and Vancouver Island is one of them.
“With over 3,220 kilometres of coastline, almost 10,000 lakes and acres of soaring mountains, Vancouver Island is like Canada in miniature,” reads CNN’s description.
CNN Travel highlighted Vancouver Island's world-class surfing scene, whale sightings and thrilling trails found throughout the island, all of which can be explored by bike or foot.
The publication also made note of the island's historic landmarks, loads of parks including Beacon Hill, Pacific Rim and MacMillan Provincial Parks, and gave a nod to local delicacies such as the renowned chocolate-and-custard Nanaimo bars.
Vancouver Island was the only Canadian destination to make the cut this year.
Topping the list of most stunning spots in the world in 2023: the Bwindi Impenetrable Forest in Uganda; Samburu, Kenya; Mount Toubkal, Morocco, and the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in China.
Wondering what other travel destinations made the cut? Here is the full list of 25 most beatiful places in the world:
- Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, Uganda
- Samburu, Kenya
- Mount Toubkal, Morocco
- Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, China
- Ha Long Bay, Vietnam
- El Nido, Philippines
- Rotorua, New Zealand
- Kata Tjuta, Australia
- The Maldives
- Petra, Jordan
- Atacama Desert, Chile
- Monteverde Cloud Forest Reseve, Costa Rica
- Ciudad Perdida, Colombia
- Dominica
- Svalbard, Norway
- Lake Bled, Slovenia
- Cappadocia, Turkey
- Positano, Italy
- Lake District, United Kingdom
- Plitvice Lakes National Park, Croatia
- Vancouver Island, Canada
- Denali National Park, Alaska
- Horeshoe Bend, Arizona
- Badlands, South Dakota
- Monument Valley, Utah
