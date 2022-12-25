A Ranking Of The World's Best Cuisines Of 2022 Dropped & Canada's Score Is Embarassing
At least Montreal's food scene helped us out a bit!
Over 90 countries were ranked based on their cuisine and Canada made the cut by the skin of its teeth! Taste Atlas scored the world's best cuisines of 2022 and Canada's score is bound to leave a pretty bad taste in your mouth.
A total of 95 destinations across the globe were ranked and Canada landed 92. Yikes!
Now, while we may not measure up to some of the top contenders, you'd think Canada's signature dishes would have landed the true north in a more reputable spot, but it seems our national dishes just don't measure up.
A few notable mentions of some of Canada's best-rated foods include Oka cheese, Yukon gold potato, maple syrup, Montreal-style bagel, Montreal smoked meat, and, of course, poutine.
In fact, Montreal restaurants, including Ma Poule Mouillée, Schwartz's, Fairmount Bagel, La Banquise and Tri Express, all landed in the top spots for the best local Canadian restaurants, per Taste Atlas — making it clear Montreal's food scene is likely the reason we even placed on the list to begin with.
Latvia (93), Morocco (94), and Norway (95) finished off the list but who took the top spots? Italy, Greece and Spain landed in the top three.
As for other noteworthy cuisines, Taste Atlas ranked these 10 countries as the best of the best in 2022:
- Italian
- Greek
- Spanish
- Japanese
- Indian
- Mexican
- Turkish
- American
- French
- Peruvian
