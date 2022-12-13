The Canadian Passport Was Ranked The 5th Most Powerful In The World
With visa-free access to 116 countries. ✈️
A new ranking of the most powerful passports across the world has put the Canadian passport in the global top 10.
Passport Index released its 2022 Global Passport Power Rank, and Canada landed in the fifth spot along with Singapore, Malta, Lithuania and Slovakia — who all secured an overall mobility score of 170.
The global passport index reported that Canada has visa-free access to 116 countries and visa-on-arrival for 54 countries. Canadians would require a visa to visit 28 countries prior to arrival, including destinations such as Algeria, Cameroon, China, Libya and India, to name a few.
Now, which passport landed in the top spot? The United Arab Emirates — with a total mobility score of 180 and visa-free access to 122 countries and visa-on-arrival for 58 countries.
A slew of European countries followed suit, with Germany, Sweden, Finland, Spain, France, Italy, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Austria, Switzerland, and South Korea all landing in second with a total score of 173. Germany ranked highest with visa-free access to 128 countries.
The United States of America landed in the third tier with a mobility score of 172 and visa-free access to 117 countries, along with Denmark, Norway, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Poland, Portugal and New Zealand.
At the very bottom of the index ranking are Afghanistan (96), Syria (95), Iraq (94) and Somalia and Pakistan, both ranked at 93.
A former ranking of world passports had Canada in the eighth spot — so while our score still isn't perfect, it's improving, and a win is a win, right?
