Time Out Ranked Montreal's Rue Wellington The Number 1 Coolest Street In The World

A Toronto street made the top 20.

Senior Editor
Rue Wellington in Montreal's Verdun borough.

Matias Garabedian | Flickr

Time Out has released its ranking of the coolest streets in the world, placing Montreal's rue Wellington in the borough of Verdun in the top spot.

Among the 33 entries on the list, curated by Time Out's editorial team from reader submissions to the Time Out Index survey, Wellington got top marks for its diverse bar and restaurant offerings and summertime pedestrianization, which transforms the busy commercial axis from an auto thoroughfare into a sprawling public patio.

Time Out Canada Editor Laura Osborne gave specific shoutouts to restaurant Paname, Italian sandwich shop and market Bossa, café Lili & Oli and Bar Palco.

Osborne also referenced the street's proximity to Verdun Beach, a public swimming spot complete with hammocks and changing rooms that opened in 2019.

@mtlblog

Montreal’s rue Wellington was ranked the number 1 coolest street in the world! 😎 #mtl #montreal #mtlblog #verdun #quebec #ossington #toronto #canada #timeout #narcity #mtltiktok #qc #quebectiktok

This isn't the first time Time Out has showcased Verdun. It was the publication's 11th coolest neighbourhood in the world in 2020, supplanted by Villeray in the 2021 ranking.

San Francisco's Hayes Street (at number 10) was the only other North American route to crack Time Out's top 10 coolest streets, rounded out in ascending order by Gertrude Street in Melbourne; Glasgow's Great Western Road; Yongkang Street, Taipei; Værnedamsvej in Copenhagen; Karangahape Road in Auckland; Tai Ping Shan Street in Hong Kong; Bangkok's Yaowarat Road; and Oranienstrasse, Berlin.

The only other Canadian entry (at number 14) was Ossington Avenue in Toronto, specifically the stretch between Dundas and Queen Streets west of Trinity Bellwoods Park, which Time Out's Lydia Hrycko highlighted for its shopping options. She also mentioned the street's grungy nightlife.

