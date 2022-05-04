A Total Lunar Eclipse Will Be Visible In Montreal This Month
The Montreal sky is going to be extra magical this month.
Some nights are meant for laying on a blanket and staring up at the sky for hours — especially nights like May 15 when there's going to be a total lunar eclipse in the Montreal sky.
During this magical show, you'll get to witness the moon turn red for a few hours, so here's everything you need to know to make sure you don't miss anything.
According to the Société d'astronomie du Planétarium de Montréal, "the Moon will cross the Earth's shadow between 10:29 p.m. on Sunday, May 15 and 1:55 a.m. on Monday, May 16, creating a total lunar eclipse" that will last from 11:30 p.m. to 12:55 a.m. The natural satellite of the Earth will be partially eclipsed between 22:29 and 01:55.
According to The Weather Network, this celestial phenomenon will be visible in Montreal looking south and will reach its peak at 0:11 a.m.
This lunar eclipse is referred to as a "Blood Moon" because at the time of the lunar eclipse, the light of the sun crosses the atmosphere of the earth and thus becomes red to our eyes.
And as an extra bonus from Mother Nature, the Eta Aquarids, a meteor shower, is on until May 28 in Quebec. So, while moon gazing, you may also get to witness some shooting stars.
The next time a total lunar eclipse will take place will be on the night of November 7 to 8, 2022. We will have to wait until April 8, 2024 before such a show takes place once again under the eyes of Quebecers.
