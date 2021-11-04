Eat and Drink
best restaurants in montreal

​A New Best Restaurants In Canada List Includes 3 Quebec Spots

One is in Montreal!

​A New Best Restaurants In Canada List Includes 3 Quebec Spots
Bika Farm, @tropikal_restobar | Instagram

One cannot help but feel a sense of Québécois pride when we see places around us making their way onto renowned rankings. Like Air Canada and OpenTable's new list of the best restaurants in Canada in 2021 where, of the nine winners, three are from Quebec.

So, if you're wondering where to get some of the best meals in the country right here in la belle province, these are the three Quebec restaurants that made it on the list.

Tropikàl Restobar

Address: 3426, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC

Tropikàl was ranked the "Best Trailblazer" out of all new Canadian restaurants that opened this year — and it's the only Montreal spot to have made the list! As a restaurant that celebrates Caribbean, Afro-Latin and West African history, the ranking states that you can feel "a carnival-like energy that resonates in chef Jae-Anthony Dougan's cooking." Plus, it's got a stacked cocktail menu, which you can never go wrong with.

Website

Bika Farm and Cuisine

Address: 980, ch. du Grand-Bernier, Saint-Blaise-sur-Richelieu, QC

If you're constantly searching for places that use only the freshest of produce, Bika Farm and Cuisine is your spot. Ranked "Best Farm-to-Table," the dinners made by Chef Fisun Ercan's are inspired by cuisine from the Turkish Aegean coast.

Website

Les Jardins Lakou

Address: 4141b, ch. Selby, Dunham, QC

Haitian-Canadian Jean-Philippe Vézina won "Grower of the Year" in Air Canada and OpenTable's best new restaurants ranking. His farm, Les Jardins Lakou, may not exactly be a restaurant, but it offers weekly vegetable baskets that include jicama, sweet potato, giraumon (turban squash), amaranth, okra, collard greens and African spinach, so you can make your own fresh and delicious meals at home.

Website

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles