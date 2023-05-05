A Quebec Man Won $1 Million & Showed Up In A Limo To Claim His Prize
Riding in style! 😎
When it comes to claiming a million-dollar prize, most people might settle for an Uber or a taxi to pick up their winnings, but one Quebec man had much fancier plans. Marco Poirier, who won the million-dollar grand prize playing Extra, went all out and arrived in a limo, proving that when you're rolling in dough, you might as well roll in style, too.
Poirier, who hails from the Lanaudière region of Quebec, took home a whopping $1,000,000 in the March 15 Extra draw. Loto-Québec said that Poirier had originally forgotten to purchase his ticket at his usual retail location on the way home from work, so he decided to buy one on the crown corporation's website instead – a decision that ultimately made him one million dollars richer.
Poirier showed up in a limousine, ready to claim his winnings — family in tow and all. In fact, Poirier's family travelled over to Loto-Quebec's headquarters to celebrate with him, with many of his loved ones coming in from Toronto and Abitibi-Témiscamingue. Loto-Québec stated that the newly minted millionaire was "visibly moved" upon his arrival.
Although Poirier did not specify exactly what he plans on spending his money on, the Quebec resident made it clear that he will definitely be dipping into his winnings to spoil those around him. Is Poirier taking applications for new friends or chosen family? Just wondering…