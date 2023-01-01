A Quebec Woman Won The Lotto Max Maxmillions From A Ticket She Was Gifted For Her Birthday
Talk about the best birthday gift ever!
The next time someone asks you what you would like for your birthday, tell them you want a Lotto Max ticket, 'cause you could wake up one million dollars richer.
That was the case for Geneviève Rondeau who won the $1,000,000 Lotto Max Maxmillions prize in the October 21 draw after being gifted her winning ticket for her birthday.
The Montérégie resident was cleaning up around the house one day when she remembered she has been gifted a Lotto Max ticket.
Rondeau decided to grab the birthday card and validate her ticket, which resulted in her being a brand-new millionaire. Talk about the best birthday gift ever, right?
"It changed my life!" Geneviève told Loto-Québec. Bet it did, alright.
When it comes to what Geneviève plans on spending her new windfall, Rondeau has her sights set on a new car and a trip to Walt Disney World with her family. She better be taking whoever gifted her that ticket!
According to Loto-Québec, the winning ticket was bought at the Couche-Tard located at 3990 chemin de Chambly in Saint-Hubert. The Longueuil retailer will receive a 1% commission, equal to $10,000.