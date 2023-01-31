A Quebec Nurse Revealed Her Salary On TikTok & The Pay Is Really Impressive
A "lower paying" agency pays $63/hr.
Enya Jaime, a clinical nurse from Quebec took to TikTok to share a few details regarding her job as a self-employed agency nurse and turns out, she makes some serious money.
Enya spoke with Narcity Québec, revealing that nurses in the public sector normally have salaried wages, whereas nurses in private practice, especially within agencies, can be salaried or paid an 'autonomous practice' rate.
In one of Enya's videos, which has since garnered over half a million views, she breaks down just how much she earns in two weeks working part-time.
@enya_jaime
As illustrated in the form in her video, the nurse and content creator worked seven eight-hour shifts, minus the half-hour lunch break the agency subtracts from her pay form. Enya explained that in previous weeks, she worked five shifts with an agency that paid $90 per hour, giving her a total daily wage of $675.
"Then I had two shifts that were cancelled, which I had to quickly replace with shifts from an agency that pays a little less. This one pays $63 an hour for a $472.50 day in total," Enya added.
That's an impressive $4,320 plus tax, which comes out to a total of $4,966.92. Enya shared that she charges taxes because she is technically offering her services to agencies as an independent business.
"I am incorporated, which means I have a business that provides nursing services to agencies. In this case, I have no choice but to charge sales tax on these services. [...] In this tax, there is a large part that I have to pay back to the government every three months or at the end of the year, depending on how I do my taxes."
Enya told Narcity that her salary is entirely gross and that she is completely responsible for both her insurance and taxes — not to mention, she does not get any benefits. "Self-employed nurses don't have any of these benefits, but the hourly rate they can get from agencies is higher. So, because they earn a little more, they can afford to shop for insurance, RRSPs, etc., on their own."
So, while this role certainly has its advantages, it may not be the ideal situation for everyone.