A Quebec Police Officer Is Dead After A Person She Was Arresting Allegedly Got Hold Of A Knife
Two people are dead following a police altercation in the Quebec town of Louiseville, in Mauricie southwest of Trois-Rivières. One of the deceased is Sûreté du Québec (SQ) Sergeant Maureen Breau. The other is the 35-year-old suspect she was arresting.
Quebec's police watchdog, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), is investigating.
The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. on Monday,* March 27, when Breau and another officer were arresting an individual for alleged threats. In a preliminary report, the BEI says the suspect got hold of a knife during the arrest and attacked the two officers, gravely injuring Breau. The other officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury, the SQ clarified.
Two other officers at the scene are said to have then started firing their guns at the suspect, killing the individual.
The SQ later confirmed Breau's death.
"It is with great sadness that I learned of Sergeant Breau's death," SQ Director-General Johanne Beausoleil said in a statement. "I offer my deepest condolences to her spouse, her children, her family and her colleagues."
Quebec Public Security Minister François Bonnardel also extended his thoughts in a social media post.
The BEI investigates anytime there's a civilian death during a police intervention. It has assigned five investigators to this case and has sought the assistance of the Montreal police service (SPVM). The SPVM is also pursuing a criminal investigation into Monday night's events.
*This article has been updated.
