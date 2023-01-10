A Ranking Of The Sexiest Accents In The World Dropped & Canada Scored Shockingly High
Who woulda thought our accent was sexy, eh?
Canada is recognized for its landmarks, landscapes, and booming culture and food scene. Turns out our accent is also highly regarded. The Canadian accent was ranked in the top five "sexiest" accents in the world for 2022. A recent Preply study found that the generic Canadian accent is considered among the most attractive — particularly by American men.
The language learning platform conducted its study using 2,000 U.S. respondents to find out which accents they love, and which ones they loathe.
"We asked about accents they find to be the most pleasant to hear, sexiest, most trustworthy, smartest, and most annoying," Preply wrote.
When it comes to the sexiest accent in the world, the Canadian accent landed fourth overall — with French, Australian and British leading the pack.
According to the study, American men found the Canadian accent especially attractive, whereas female respondents were more attracted to Italian and Irish, among others.
90% of respondents further said that an accent can impact how attractive they find someone, so the fact that the Canadian accent landed so high definitely bodes well for us. A win is a win, eh?
The Canadian accent even scored top spots for most trustworthiness, placing second, and for smartest accents, placing third.
Now, while the results are totally worth revelling over — the study does not distinguish between Anglo and French Canadian accents, not does it distinguish between regional accents. But, considering the French accent performed exceptionally well, it may give us Montrealers a slight boost in the ranking. At least that's what we'll tell ourselves!
Preply also ranked the least attractive accents as part of the study. Those included Welsh, South Korean, South African, Swedish and Japanese.
