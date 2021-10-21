A Retired Quebec Police Officer Was Arrested For Allegedly Leaking Info To Suspects
"He knowingly passed on [privileged information] to suspects involved in a criminal investigation."
On the morning of October 19, a retired Quebec police officer was arrested "in connection with events that took place in 2016 as part of an investigation into organized crime in Outaouais."
According to the Sûreté du Québec, "the 54-year-old Gatineau man will be charged with willfully attempting to obstruct, divert or defeat the course of justice and with breach of trust in relation to the duties of his office."
The officer, who was a former investigator, allegedly leaked "privileged information" to suspects during a criminal investigation.
All information regarding this case has been transferred to the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions, who will be taking charge of leading the upcoming proceedings.
The retired police officer is expected to appear at the Gatineau courthouse on November 23.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.